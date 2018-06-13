Emergency Nurses Association Announces Journal of Emergency Nursing Award Recipients

This year's JEN Authors of the Year are:

Amany Farag , PhD, RN, for her paper in the March 2017 issue, Voluntary Medication Error Reporting by ED Nurses: Examining the Association with Work Environment

for her paper in the issue, Joan Culley , PhD, MPH, MS, RN, CWOCN, FAAN, for her paper in the July 2017 issue, Validating Signs and Symptoms from an Actual Mass Casualty Incident to Characterize an Irritant Gas Syndrome (GSA) Exposure: A First Step in the Development of a Novel ISGA Triage Algorithm

The JEN Reviewer Award acknowledges the body of work of an individual reviewer who exemplified dependability, timeliness, knowledge about topics, and who provided in-depth, constructive feedback to authors on a consistent basis.

The 2018 JEN Reviewer of the Year Award recipient is Christian Burchill, PhD, RN, CEN.

"The Journal of Emergency Nursing is an extraordinary resource for our profession and it takes dedicated individuals to ensure the content is timely, relevant and valuable," said ENA president Jeff Solheim, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, CFRN, FAEN, FAAN. "We're happy to announce the 2018 JEN Award recipients as they educate and inform emergency nurses through their incredible research and writing."

The Journal of Emergency Nursing Award recipients will be recognized during a reception as well as in the Hall of Honor at Emergency Nursing 2018, the largest emergency nursing conference in the nation.

