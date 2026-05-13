Emergency Nurses Association Begins Search for Next CEO

Premier global organization for emergency nurses seeks forward-thinking, mission-driven leader

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to build on a rich history dating back nearly 60 years, ENA took a major step toward its future on Wednesday with the opening of recruitment for the association's next chief executive officer.

The hiring process, supported by ENA partner Spano Pratt, seeks a leader for the global organization who will position ENA as a forward-thinking force in nursing by capturing on the resilience of the nurses it represents and a mission-driven energy which has motivated the association's evolution and innovation over the decades.

"At a time when health care issues, workforce dynamics and patient needs evolve rapidly, ENA's next CEO will help shape emergency and forensic nursing today and for years to come," said ENA President Dustin Bass, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC. "ENA seeks a visionary leader who values innovation, collaboration and the strength of our nursing community in ways that continue to elevate the association's impact on these special nurses and the patients they serve around the world."

With 40,000 members worldwide, ENA has established itself as the premier professional nursing association for emergency nurses by delivering high-quality clinical education and resources, a vibrant member community and a strong voice on key legislative issues on Capitol Hill and at the state level. The association recently welcomed thousands of forensic nurses into its community and added significant forensic nursing courses and resources to its education portfolio.

The ENA Board of Directors CEO Search Committee, working in conjunction with Spano Pratt and including feedback from internal and external stakeholders, envision the next CEO as someone who will demonstrate organizational leadership and governance partnership, a strategic mindset guided by financial acumen, and a mission-motivated focus on advocacy and innovation.

"We are honored to partner with the Emergency Nurses Association in the search for its next chief executive officer. ENA represents one of the most important voices in health care, supporting emergency nurses who serve patients and communities during their most critical moments," said Spano Pratt Executive Search Consultant Lisa Maddox. "This search presents an exciting opportunity to identify a transformational leader who can advance ENA's mission and guide the organization through the evolving future of health care and emergency nursing."

Spano Pratt is a national search firm which specializes in recruiting CEOs and senior leaders for non-profit organizations and foundations. Earlier this year, ENA contracted with Spano Pratt to consult and support ENA through the hiring process of a new CEO for the association.

Full details about the ENA CEO position can be found here.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 40,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org .

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Director of Communications

847.460.4017

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association