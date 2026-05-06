ENA, DAISY Foundation Team Up to Celebrate Nurses

Highlighting DAISY Award recipients at heart of partnership between organizations

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The amazing work nurses do every day for patients and their families truly change lives, yet those meaningful moments far too often go unnoticed.

In 1999, the DAISY Foundation began its mission to ensure those nurses didn't get overlooked by establishing the DAISY Award to celebrate extraordinary nurses who make a profound difference for people worldwide. On Wednesday, as part of National Nurses Week, DAISY and ENA announced a collaboration to build even greater awareness for emergency and forensic nurses who receive this internationally recognized award.

"Nurses do outstanding work, often in moments only a few others ever know about, so it is deeply meaningful for a nurse to know they are seen, valued and appreciated," said ENA President Dustin Bass, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC. "The DAISY Award brings the heart of nursing to the forefront by honoring their compassion, skill and immeasurable impact on patients and their families. ENA is proud to team with DAISY to recognize deserving nurses and elevate their powerful stories."

The DAISY Foundation and DAISY Award honor the life of Patrick Barnes. Diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in 1999, he spent two months in the hospital where he and his family experienced the best of nursing – clinical expertise coupled with incredible kindness and compassion. After Barnes died, his family turned their grief into what would become DAISY.

"Emergency and forensic nurses provide specialized care that we feel very strongly needs to be honored and celebrated," said Patrick's stepmother and DAISY Co-Founder Bonnie Barnes. "They create a human connection with patients and families in an instant, and we are thrilled to partner with ENA to shine a light on this vital practice."

As part of its collaboration with DAISY, ENA will feature award recipients from the emergency and forensic nursing specialties across its social media, website and other platforms, as well as part of Emergency Nursing 2026 in Phoenix later this year.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 40,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org .

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Director of Communications

847.460.4017

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association