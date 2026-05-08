Journal of Emergency Nursing Examines Barriers to Infection Control in ED

May issue highlights challenges ED staff face when dealing with infectious diseases

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The May 2026 issue of the Journal of Emergency Nursing features new research about the systemic, environmental and human factors that make it a challenge for emergency nurses and staff to stay safe from infectious diseases in the emergency department.

The study, "Beneath the Personal Protective Equipment: Perspectives on Infection Prevention and Control from Emergency Department Health Care Personnel," highlights what JEN editor Anna Valdez, PhD, RN, PHN, CEN, CFRN, FAEN, FAADN, FADLN, called "a critical reality in emergency care."

"Nurses are consistently exposed to infectious diseases, yet practical barriers can limit the consistent use of personal protective equipment and make it more difficult to maintain infection prevention and control," Valdez said. "By identifying and addressing these challenges, we can better protect emergency nurses and the patients and communities they serve."

Researchers heard from front-line emergency nurses, who described how overcrowding and time constraints can make some actions, such as isolating infectious patients or properly disinfecting rooms, fall to the wayside. One provider said they felt forced to decide between "the lesser of two evils" when trying to maintain infection control in an overcrowded emergency department.

In addition to this study, other articles in the May issue include:

"Nursing-Led Quality Improvement Project Achieves 30-Minute Door-to-Needle Time"

"Recognition and Management of Pregnancy-Associated Venous Thromboembolism"

"Reduction of Triage Nurse Fatigue Through the Implementation of an Evidence-Based Rotational Protocol"

Journal readers can earn continuing education credits for reading articles in each issue. Visit jenonline.org and click the "Claim CNE" link to access the exam.

The Journal of Emergency Nursing, ENA's peer-reviewed academic journal, is published six times a year with original research and updates from the emergency nursing specialty, while also covering practice and professional issues. ENA and Elsevier, the Journal's long-time publisher, announced in April 2026 plans to transition JEN to a fully digital publication, which will allow for continued expansion in the number and variety of highly impactful articles.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 40,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Mike Tish

Communications Specialist

847.460.4142

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association