Emergency Nurses Association Recognizes 2018 Achievement Awards

Award recipients are nominated by colleagues for continually going above and beyond the call of duty in emergency nursing. Each of the 16 awards has specific requirements and criteria, and the ENA Awards Committee conducts a blind review of submissions.

"With more than 43,000 members constantly providing safe practice and safe care to their patients, it can be challenging to select just 16 award recipients," said ENA president Jeff Solheim, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, CFRN, FAEN, FAAN. "We're proud to announce this year's recipients and we look forward to honoring them among their peers at Emergency Nursing 2018."

The Judith C. Kelleher Award, named for ENA's co-founder, is the association's most prestigious award. It honors an ENA member who consistently demonstrates excellence in emergency nursing and has made significant contributions to the profession and to ENA. The 2018 Judith C. Kelleher Award recipient is Lieutenant Colonel Gwyn Parris-Atwell, MSN, RN, CEN, FAEN (New Jersey).

Additional 2018 Annual Achievement Award recipients include:

Barbara A. Foley Quality, Safety and Injury Prevention Award: Miranda Newberry , BSN, RN, CEN ( Indiana )

( ) Behind the Scenes Award: Ingrid Steinbach, RN , CEN (posthumous) ( Texas )

( ) Clinical Nurse Specialist Award: Laura Kitch , APRN, CNS ( Wisconsin )

( ) Frank L. Cole Nurse Practitioner Award: Nancy Stevens , DNP, APRN, CEN, FAEN ( Tennessee )

( ) Gail Lenehan Advocacy Award: Andrew Bowman , MSN, RN, CEN, FAEN ( Indiana )

( ) Lifetime Achievement Award: Sandra Dietrich , MSN, RN ( New Jersey )

( ) Media Award: South Bay Nurse Looks to Restore Patient Dignity with Community Closet

Debra Duncan , BSN, RN, CEN ( California )

( ) Nurse Manager Award: April Roberson, RN , CEN ( North Carolina )

( ) Nursing Competency in Aging Award: Pedro Mercado, RN ( Texas )

( ) Nursing Education Award : Steven Jewell , BSN, RN, CEN ( Texas )

( ) Nursing Practice and Professionalism Award : India Owens , MSN, RN, CEN, FAEN ( Indiana )

( ) Pediatric Readiness Improvement Award: Sally Snow , BSN, RN, CPEN, FAEN ( Texas )

( ) Rising Star Award: Kimberly Russo , MSN, RN, CEN ( New Jersey )

( ) State Council Government Affairs Award: South Dakota ENA State Council

Team Award: Mission Hospital Emergency Department ( Texas )

Award recipients will be recognized during a reception as well as in the Hall of Honor at Emergency Nursing 2018, the largest emergency nursing conference in the nation.

