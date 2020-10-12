Emergency Nurses Week Celebrates Front-Line ED Nurses' Heart of Gold

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association once again celebrates the world's emergency nurses during its annual Emergency Nurses Week celebration that pairs this year with the association's 50th anniversary.

The 2020 theme, Heart of Gold, signifies the incredible heart that every emergency nurse has. During an extraordinarily challenging time, emergency nurses around the world have stepped up in the face of adversity, risen to the challenges and shown their heart of gold to the public amid a global pandemic and a year when social justice issues and natural disasters have added complexity to their work.

"I'm looking forward to celebrating emergency nurses this year and sharing with the world how incredible this group of people is," said ENA President Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN. "Emergency nurses have a special opportunity to make a difference in the lives of their patients on their worst day and this is our chance to thank and appreciate them. I encourage everyone to join in the celebrations and thank an emergency nurse for their heart of gold."

ENA and emergency nurses are going to celebrate Emergency Nurses Week with a lineup of exciting activities including messages from ENA leadership on social media, contests, membership discounts, giveaways, local proclamations and the ENA Premiere of the documentary film "In Case of Emergency" on Emergency Nurses Day, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. The film, created in partnership with Carolyn Jones Productions, takes an up-close, personal look at emergency nurses who face all challenges on the front lines of health care every day, not just during a public health crisis.

To help emergency departments show appreciation of their nurses, ENA developed the Emergency Nurses Week 2020 Planning Guide filled with tools, tips and templates to make the most of the special celebration. ENA is encouraging the public to join in the celebration by thanking emergency nurses on social media using #ENWeek and #HeartOfGold.

