LEHR Unifies National Portfolio Under Single Brand, Streamlining Emergency Vehicle Solutions Across the Country

The strategic rebrand consolidates seven regional companies under the LEHR name strengthening market position and customer experience

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEHR, the nation's leading emergency vehicle upfitter, today announced the strategic consolidation and rebrand of its seven acquired companies under the unified LEHR brand. This comprehensive brand consolidation reinforces LEHR's position as a true national solution while preserving the local expertise and customer relationships that have defined each regional operation.

The rebrand includes the merging of Alaska Safety, Defender Supply, East Coast Emergency Lighting, Truckers Lighthouse, Premier Vehicle Installation, L&W Outfitters, and Systems for Public Safety, representing LEHR's expanded footprint across 14 states and over 30 locations nationwide. All operations will now operate under the LEHR name, creating a consistent brand experience for law enforcement, emergency services, and government agencies from coast to coast.

"The emergency vehicle upfitting industry is evolving, and agencies increasingly need partners who can deliver consistent, high-quality service across multiple jurisdictions," said Daniel Hamm, CEO of LEHR. "By unifying under the LEHR brand, we're strengthening our market presence and positioning ourselves to better serve the growing needs of first responders nationwide."

The unified brand strategy strengthens LEHR's foundation for growth and supports several key operational advantages, including enhanced resources and efficiency, expanded capabilities, leadership continuity, and consistent quality standards. Many leaders from the legacy companies will transition into organizational leadership roles within LEHR, ensuring continuity of customer relationships and preserving the deep industry knowledge that has made each operation successful. Existing customer relationships, service agreements, and points of contact will remain unchanged during the transition.

"What drew me to partnering with LEHR was their vision and the support structure behind it," said Andy Stoll, former President of Trucker's Lighthouse and now Vice President of LEHR Tennessee. "They weren't just looking to acquire locations. They wanted to build long-term partnerships under the LEHR brand. From day one, it was clear they understood the industry and had the resources to help us reach our full potential. Joining LEHR has been transformative."

About LEHR

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, LEHR is a service company that specializes in police, emergency, utility, security and other government upfitting services, delivering turnkey solutions from initial design to final delivery. With over 30 locations nationwide, LEHR is committed to providing the highest quality service, industry-leading products, cutting-edge technology, and field-tested solutions that help agencies operate safely and effectively. LEHR is a portfolio company of Broadwing Capital. For additional information, please visit LEHR.com and follow LEHR on LinkedIn.

