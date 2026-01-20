Emergency Vehicle Upfitter LEHR Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in New Jersey

New centralized facility consolidates operations to deliver faster turnaround times and enhanced fleet capacity for law enforcement agencies across the Northeast

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEHR, the nation's leading emergency vehicle upfitter, today announced the opening of a new 30,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in Edison, New Jersey as part of its subsidiary East Coast Lighting (now LEHR). The new facility represents LEHR's largest location on the East Coast. It strategically consolidates operations from multiple locations to create a centralized hub capable of large-scale fleet production for law enforcement and emergency response agencies across the region.

"Opening our largest East Coast facility in Edison marks a significant highlight in the evolution of how we serve first responders throughout the Northeast," said Daniel Hamm, CEO of LEHR. "This facility's scale and strategic location enable us to deliver faster turnaround times and the superior craftsmanship our customers depend on, while significantly expanding our capacity to handle large fleet operations across New Jersey and the broader East Coast."

The new Edison location incorporates lean manufacturing workflows throughout its operations and features secure, fenced parking capable of accommodating large fleet intakes, including multiple car carrier deliveries. The centralized location, easily accessible for agencies throughout the region via major transportation arteries, is a strategic differentiator for the facility. It also includes expanded warehouse space for robust parts inventory, enabling LEHR to maintain stock availability and support both upfitting operations and distribution services.

"This expansion represents a milestone for LEHR's presence in the Northeast," said Paul Mazzeo, LEHR Regional Vice President Eastern Region. "By consolidating our operations into this larger, centrally-located facility, we can now handle the large fleet production needs many agencies require. Our secure parking and enhanced workflow give us the operational efficiency to deliver vehicles back to our customers faster while maintaining the highest quality standards."

The facility is strategically positioned to serve law enforcement, emergency response, and government agencies of all sizes across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and the surrounding region. With its enhanced capacity and lean manufacturing approach, the Edison location addresses a critical industry challenge of reducing lead times while maintaining quality.

A grand opening celebration is planned for Spring 2026.

