Emergent Software Earns First Time Spot on Inc's 2021 List of 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the United States

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Emergent Software is No. 2150 on its 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. This is Emergent Software's first time on the list. The company was also featured in 2021 on Inc's List of the 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Midwest.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Emergent Software's robust offering of technology services and position in the market is clear as the team continues to deliver high-quality custom software, website development, database & analytics, and cloud migration projects to happy clients across the country. The team has continued to grow over the last year and has significantly added new service areas and team members to meet the growing technology needs of clients.

CEO and co-founder Jamie Anderson remarked "It is an honor to see Emergent Software's tremendous growth recognized on the Inc 5000 list. As companies continue their digital transformation journey, we are thankful to come alongside our clients to be their trusted technology partner."

Since 2015, Emergent Software has grown into a one-of-a-kind consultancy focused on delivering best-in-class technology solutions to clients though agile development practices and a focus on building long-term partnerships. The team is primed for continued success in 2021 and is looking forward to accelerating the digital transformation journey of clients.

About Emergent Software

Founded in 2015, Minneapolis-based Emergent Software has been building custom software, crafting complex websites, designing databases & analytics, and taking clients to the Azure cloud since the inception of the company. Their comprehensive technical expertise, knowledge of cloud-native technologies, and lean management approach to projects makes them the perfect partner in crafting complex solutions to technical problems.

Contact: Brita Hammer, [email protected]

SOURCE Emergent Software

Related Links

https://www.emergentsoftware.net/

