Emergent Software Recognized on Inc's 2021 List of 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Emergent Software is No. 111 on its 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Emergent Software's unique offering of technology services and position in the market is clear as the team continues to deliver top-notch custom software, website development, database & analytics, and cloud migration projects to happy clients across the country. Even during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the team continued to expand by adding new team members and two new service areas to better meet the challenges their clients are facing.

"We are proud of what we have achieved as a company over the past year and honored to be included among this select group of highly successful companies," said Jamie Anderson, CEO of Emergent Software. "As companies continue to modernize their applications and move to the cloud, we plan to continue seeing consistent growth over the next several years. We are thankful for the opportunity to come alongside our clients and partner with them in their digital transformation journey."

Since 2015, Emergent Software has grown into a one-of-a-kind consultancy focused on delivering stellar solutions to clients though agile development practices and a focus on building long-term partnerships. The team is primed for continued success in 2021 and is looking forward to accelerating the digital transformation needs of clients.

About Emergent Software

Founded in 2015, Minneapolis-based Emergent Software has been building custom software, crafting complex websites, designing databases & analytics, and taking clients to the Azure cloud since the inception of the company. Their comprehensive technical expertise, knowledge of cloud-native technologies, and lean management approach to projects makes them the perfect partner in crafting complex solutions to technical problems.

Contact:

Brita Hammer

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergent Software

Related Links

https://www.emergentsoftware.net/

