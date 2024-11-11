Emergent Software Welcomes Industry Leader Marc Kermisch as Chief Technology Officer

Appointment Positions Company for New Level of Technology Leadership

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent Software, a leading provider of innovative full-service business technology solutions, names Marc Kermisch as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. In this role, Kermisch will be responsible for driving the company's technology vision and strategy, overseeing solution offerings, and engaging directly with customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marc to the Emergent Software team," said Jamie Anderson, CEO of Emergent Software. "His extensive experience in technology leadership across many industries and his passion for innovation align perfectly with our company's goals. As a visionary leader, Marc will engage with our clients to provide executive insights and help them transform their organizations through technology modernization and innovation."

Marc is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of driving value creations. Most recently, Marc served as the Global Chief Digital and Information Officer at CNH, a manufacturer of agricultural and construction products. His broad expertise across manufacturing, retail, healthcare, agriculture, construction, and financial services makes him a sought-after leader in maximizing the value of technological investments.

"I am excited to join Emergent Software and contribute to its continued success," said Kermisch. "Having been a client of the company, their exceptional track record of delivering technology solutions that drive business value is what compelled me to join. I am eager to unlock new opportunities with their talented team to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions in artificial intelligence, technology infrastructure, application solutions and cyber-security to ensure Emergent Software remains a trusted partner in this evolving market."

About Emergent Software

Emergent Software is a full-stack technology solution provider offering cloud transformation, custom software development, and data engineering services utilizing Microsoft technologies. Emergent delivers tailored solutions aligning to each client's business strategy and offers a variety of 24/7 support and managed services plans. Emergent Software has been providing clients with technical expertise for over 20 years and has established itself as a leading provider of technology services to small and mid-sized companies.

As a Microsoft Cloud Solution Partner (CSP), Emergent provides Microsoft Azure and Microsoft productivity software licensing and offers a self-service licensing portal to its clients. Emergent has distinguished itself by earning multiple Advanced Specializations from Microsoft in addition to achieving four Solutions Partner designations: Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, Infrastructure, Modern Work and Security.

Media Contact:

Janet Bartucci [email protected] 917 297-0461

