EmergeOrtho Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Shadduck Leads Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgery Courses at Medical University Pleven

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho––Triangle Region's Dr. Phillip Shadduck , general surgeon, gastrointestinal (GI) and hernia surgeon , helped conduct training courses for young doctors in laparoscopic and robotic surgery at the Pleven Medical University in Bulgaria. Among other American surgeons were Professor Richard Satava, Professor John Morrison, Professor Jay Redan, and Professor Ian Hodgdon. All are Society of Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeons affiliates.

EmergeOrtho orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Phillip Shadduck, receives a plaque from Professor and Rector Dobromir Dimitrov as a sign of gratitude for Shadduck’s joint work.

Taking place on Oct. 6, 2022, the laparoscopic and robotic surgery training course for residents immediately preceded the 18th Bulgarian National Congress of Surgery program on Oct 7, 2022. More than 30 young doctors across the country completed the resident training course, for which Dr Shadduck served as Program Chair.

At the XVIII Bulgarian National Congress of Surgery meeting, also hosted at the Medical University in Pleven, Bulgaria, Dr Shadduck moderated a session of presentations by US faculty. More than 150 reports were presented at the National Meeting. Presentations were divided into four main topics: "Surgical infections," "Gastric carcinoma: diagnosis and treatment," "Surgical complications from the Covid infection," and "Robotic surgery: modern possibilities." Within the Congress, two consensus statements were adopted, emphasizing the national level of acute pancreatitis treatment and offering guidelines for applying the laparoscopic technique in treating gallbladder and biliary tract diseases.

"Our team travels all over the world, with our mission being to teach minimally invasive surgery all over Europe, the Americas, and China/Asia," said Dr. Shadduck. "When we were first invited here in 2019, we were very impressed. We are impressed by what Rector Dr. Dobri Dimitrov Academician Dr. Grigor Gorchev, and Professor Slavcho Tomov have built in the last decade."

"It is an honor for the MU in Pleven to host such a congress," said Dr. Stoykov, chairman of The Bulgarian Surgical Society and forum organizer. "This is recognition for Pleven surgeons, for the school of Academician Grigor Gorchev, for the entire surgical community."

After the laparoscopic and robotic surgery training course, Dr. Shadduck presented certificates to the young specialists from the university.

