Emerging AI-Driven Threats Prompt Renewed Focus on Enterprise Cybersecurity

Issued on behalf of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary — Anthropic just proved that even the company building the most powerful offensive cyber tool ever created can't keep its own front door locked. A CMS misconfiguration exposed Claude Mythos, a frontier AI model that autonomously finds and exploits zero-day vulnerabilities across every major operating system and browser[1]. The Global X Cybersecurity ETF dropped 4.5% in a single session as Wall Street repriced the entire defensive stack overnight[2]. Anthropic responded with Project Glasswing: restricted Mythos Preview access for 40+ organizations to patch critical infrastructure before adversaries catch up. Five companies sit at pivotal points along that defensive rebuild: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), SentinelOne (NYSE: S), Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).

A Trusted Computing Group survey found 91% of businesses still lack a formal roadmap for quantum-safe encryption migration, even as NIST deprecation timelines and NSA compliance deadlines narrow the window to months[3]. The 2026 Thales Data Threat Report sharpens the picture: only 47% of sensitive cloud data is encrypted today, down from 51% a year ago, while 61% of organizations rank harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks as their top quantum concern[4]. Institutional capital is flowing toward the convergence of cryptographic modernization and AI-native defense, where platforms already in production carry scalable, asymmetric upside.

Quantum Secure Encryption (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) just launched QPA v2, an enterprise platform that helps large organizations find the weak spots in their encryption and build a clear plan to upgrade before quantum computing turns those weak spots into open doors.

The Vancouver-based company says QPA v2 moves the conversation from 'we know there's a problem' to 'here's how we fix it.' The platform includes a planning wizard for governance, budgets, and migration timelines, AI-powered modules that evaluate how ready an organization's cryptography actually is, and inventory tools that scan software, hardware, and encryption components to flag what needs replacing. An executive dashboard pulls it all together, giving leadership real-time visibility into risk levels and upgrade progress. QSE says the platform is already live and in use with both existing and prospective clients.

"Organizations are now moving from understanding quantum risk to actively planning for it," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "QPA v2 is designed to support that transition by providing a structured, repeatable framework that enables enterprises and public-sector organizations to assess their current state, prioritize risk, and plan their migration toward post-quantum cryptographic standards."

That shift into execution has been building since late 2025. QSE recently secured its first municipal government pilot for post-quantum cybersecurity through its membership in MISA (Municipal Information Systems Association), a national network connecting Canadian municipalities with new technology. The participating municipality is using QPA to identify which of its systems rely on encryption that future quantum computers could break, and to start planning upgrades now. QSE noted it is already in conversations with additional municipalities exploring similar assessments.

Since November 2025, QSE has expanded from four to thirteen operational markets worldwide, with eleven value-added distributors now active and two more partnerships expected to close shortly. The company also joined CADSI (Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries), opening pathways into Canadian defence and public-sector procurement.

QPA v2 integrates with QSE's broader product suite, including its quantum-resilient key infrastructure, QAuth identity platform, and encrypted storage solutions. QSE is a Canadian post-quantum security company building tools to help organizations protect sensitive data from the next generation of cyberattacks that quantum computing is expected to enable, targeting commercial, enterprise, and government clients preparing for a fundamental shift in how encryption works.

CONTINUED… Read this and more on QSE at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

Other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) has expanded its strategic collaboration with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) through a multi-year agreement to develop AI-powered cybersecurity solutions at global scale. The partnership integrates SentinelOne's autonomous endpoint detection and response platform with Alphabet's Google Cloud infrastructure, expanding availability across three strategic regions: North America, Frankfurt, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Customers are under growing pressure to defend increasingly complex environments and protect their highly sensitive data while reducing operational friction," said Melissa Smith, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships & Initiatives at SentinelOne. "With Google Cloud, we have chosen a highly secure and sophisticated platform for a data sovereignty strategy, and a strategic partner for intelligence sharing."

The collaboration targets enterprises operating in regulated markets, combining SentinelOne's AI-native Singularity Platform with Google Cloud's threat intelligence and generative AI capabilities to replace legacy antivirus and first-generation EDR tooling. SentinelOne currently protects nearly one-fifth of the Fortune 500 and positions the expanded partnership as a path toward autonomous security operations for the AI era.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) has achieved FedRAMP High authorization for its Elastic Cloud Hosted platform on AWS GovCloud (US), unlocking access to the most sensitive, unclassified government workloads across law enforcement, emergency response, public health, and national security operations. The FedRAMP High baseline requires more than 400 security controls to protect controlled unclassified information, making it the program's most rigorous certification tier.

"FedRAMP High expands our ability to support agencies operating in highly sensitive environments and underscores Elastic's enduring commitment to help improve our national security posture while driving operational efficiencies," said Chris Townsend, global vice president of public sector at Elastic.

The authorization builds on Elastic's growing federal footprint, including a collaboration with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and ECS to support a unified SIEM-as-a-Service program for Federal Civilian Executive Branch Agencies, and a volume-based discount agreement with the General Services Administration to streamline procurement across federal agencies. Elastic's open, standards-based architecture supports Kubernetes, OpenTelemetry, and other cloud-native projects, helping agencies reduce vendor lock-in and meet federal data mandates while enabling GenAI use cases through retrieval augmented generation techniques.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) announced the acquisition of Kenzo Security, an agentic AI security platform built to scale autonomous security investigations, further enhancing the Rapid7 Command Platform. The deal advances Rapid7's managed detection and response capabilities from AI-assisted workflows to machine-speed security operations, with Kenzo customers reporting a 94% reduction in investigation time and alert coverage increasing from 12% to 100%.

"Reactive security models have reached their limits," said Corey Thomas, CEO of Rapid7. "Attackers are using AI to move faster, attack surface complexity is accelerating, and security teams are expected to improve outcomes without additional resources. Kenzo Security advances our mission to enable security operations that preempt attackers with predictive precision and machine-scale."

By integrating Kenzo's entity-centric data mesh with the Rapid7 Command Platform, the combined offering will deliver full alert coverage at machine speed, 100% decision transparency, and continuous exposure management across endpoint, identity, cloud, and SaaS environments. Rapid7 does not anticipate a material impact to revenue, ARR, profitability, or free cash flows from the transaction, and the company serves more than 11,500 customers worldwide.

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced the launch of Symantec CBX, a cloud-based extended detection and response platform that unifies Broadcom's Symantec and Carbon Black technologies into a single solution. The platform targets under-resourced security operations teams facing enterprise-grade threats without the staffing, budget, or infrastructure to deploy complex security tools.

"This announcement marks a major milestone as we unite the strengths of Symantec and Carbon Black into a single, robust solution," said Jason Rolleston, Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Security Group, Broadcom. "CBX empowers organizations of all sizes with the advanced, yet intuitive capabilities to tackle modern threats with confidence and efficiency through industry-first technologies and intelligent automation."

Symantec CBX combines Symantec's prevention, adaptive protection, data security, and incident prediction features with Carbon Black's endpoint detection and response technology, delivering correlated visibility across endpoints, networks, cloud, and identity attack surfaces. With 85% of incident flags now carrying AI-powered prediction recommendations, the platform is designed to accelerate investigations and reduce reliance on senior analyst expertise. Broadcom plans to make CBX available later this year through its Enterprise Security Group's Catalyst Partner Program, with migration pathways for existing customers.

FURTHER READING: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

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