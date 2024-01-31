Emerging Technology Fuels Cyberattacks According to Keeper Security Insight Report

News provided by

Keeper Security

31 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

Research shows IT leaders believe cyberattacks are more sophisticated than ever before

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today releases key findings from its latest survey about what's on the cybersecurity horizon. The survey of more than 800 IT security leaders around the globe finds that the vast majority (95%) believe cyberattacks are more sophisticated than they have ever been. AI-powered attacks emerge as the most serious and phishing attacks are widely considered to be increasing the fastest.

Continue Reading
Keeper Security, Top Data Threats Infographic
Keeper Security, Top Data Threats Infographic

Entering into 2024, the cybersecurity landscape showcases a compelling mix of factors with novel AI threats casting a looming shadow. The dynamic environment underscores the necessity for proactive cybersecurity strategies that can adeptly counter both existing and emerging threats.

Respondents ranked the most serious attack vectors as follows:

  1. AI-Powered Attacks
  2. Deepfake Technology
  3. Supply Chain Attacks
  4. Cloud Jacking
  5. Internet of Things (IoT) Attacks

According to global IT leaders, the attack vectors increasing the fastest are:

  1. Phishing
  2. Malware
  3. Ransomware
  4. Password Attacks
  5. Denial of Service (DoS)

"As emerging technologies, such as AI, fuel the next wave of cyber threats, a great paradox lies in our ability to implement the very innovations that, if not controlled properly, will radically increase cyber risk," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. "With the cybersecurity tools at our disposal today, we possess the arsenal to mitigate emerging threats - thereby converting this challenge into an opportunity for resilience and fortification of our digital defenses." 

As technology continues to advance, evolving threats demand constant adaptation, which must remain a top priority for IT leaders. A password manager can mitigate risks by enforcing strong password practices, while privileged access management safeguards an organization's vital assets by controlling and monitoring high-level access, collectively fortifying defenses and minimizing potential damage in the event of a cyber attack. Integrating these solutions creates a layered security approach that restricts unauthorized access and enhances overall cybersecurity resilience.

For a detailed and in-depth analysis of the complete survey findings, stay tuned for our full Future of Defense: Cybersecurity Trends and Insights for 2024 report. In the meantime, you can get a glimpse of key insights in this infographic.

About Keeper Security
Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations around the world. Keeper's affordable and easy-to-use solutions are built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our next-generation privileged access management solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.

Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com
Follow Keeper: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn X YouTube

Media Contact
Katherine Benfield
ICR Lumina for Keeper Security
[email protected] 

SOURCE Keeper Security

Also from this source

Keeper® Security Adds Support for Hardware Security Keys as Sole 2FA Method

Keeper® Security Adds Support for Hardware Security Keys as Sole 2FA Method

Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access,...
Keeper Security Signs Partnership Agreement with Yayoi Co Ltd. in Japan

Keeper Security Signs Partnership Agreement with Yayoi Co Ltd. in Japan

Keeper Security APAC KK, the leading provider of cloud-based zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting privileged access,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.