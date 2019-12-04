EMERITUS Collaborates with Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education to Provide Online Programs for Leaders on How to Navigate Disruption in Business

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online education provider EMERITUS is teaming up with Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education to help executives lead through disruptive times. Disruption: Digital Transformation Strategies and Business Analytics: Decision Making Using Data are prime examples of the training that organizations and leaders need to ensure that they maximize the potential of available technology, remain forward-thinking, and come up with cutting edge ideas.

The Digital Disruption program teaches participants to build game-changing disruption strategies in their organizations. The course explores the world of disruption and how to harness new strategies of digital revolution. Case studies include Dell, Netflix, Ryanair, Kodak, TiVo, eHarmony and more. This two-month online program costs $1,800 and requires four to six hours of study per week and continues EMERITUS' mission of creating affordable training for working professionals the world over.

The Business Analytics program gives participants access to the tools they need to put data to work and includes how to set up experiments, collect and learn from data, and navigate the organizational, legal, and ethical issues involved in data-based decision making. Designed for business managers who drive analytics projects at their organization, this three-month online program requires four to six hours of study per week and costs an economical $2,000.

Marie-Ann Kyne, Executive Director of CJBS Executive Education, says, "We are pleased to be collaborating with EMERITUS to deliver these unique programs, providing learning globally on key topics affecting businesses today. Our aim is for online participants to experience the unrivaled quality of cutting edge, research-led learning for which we are renowned here at CJBS Executive Education. Participants draw on the latest thinking as one would expect from the University of Cambridge, one of the foremost universities in the world."

The University of Cambridge is a hotbed for thought leadership with over 100 Nobel Prizes having been awarded to its academics. Professor Shahzad Ansari focuses on technology and management innovations, while Professor Kamal Munir focuses on technological and business model disruptions at the corporate and societal levels and spans competitive advantage of nations. Both teach the Digital Disruption program. The Business Analytics program features the teachings of Professors Nektarios Oraiopoulos, who studies how organizations make high-stakes decisions, and David Stillwell, who researches links between big data and psychology and designs applications for social networks.

"We are excited and honored to embark on this journey with CJBS Executive Education to share world-class academic perspectives on key trends in the workplace today," said Lisa Rohrer of EMERITUS. "Business leaders need to understand the dynamics of digital disruption and the tools and concepts of business analytics in order to keep pace with competition in a fast-changing world. These two programs are terrific opportunities for leaders to expand their perspectives about today's increasingly digital business landscape."

EMERITUS (www.emeritus.org) offers professional education courses in collaboration with top-ranked universities: MIT, Columbia, Dartmouth, Wharton, UC Berkeley, Cambridge, London Business School and others. Using technology and curriculum innovation, EMERITUS enables working professionals who cannot enroll in full-time courses to access a top-tier, affordable education that will give them the skills needed to be the business leaders of tomorrow. EMERITUS' global team includes 550+ employees located in Boston, Dubai, Mexico City, Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai and Singapore.

For more information on Cambridge's Digital Disruption and Business Analytics programs, interested applicants can apply and learn more here.

