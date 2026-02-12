UC Berkeley Executive Education Launches the Chief Financial Officer Program in Collaboration with Emeritus

This seven-month program equips finance leaders with the strategic, financial, and leadership capabilities to drive business growth and lead organizational transformation.

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Berkeley Executive Education announces the launch of its seven-month Chief Financial Officer Program, in collaboration with Emeritus. Uncertainty driven by geopolitical shifts and the rise of AI is reshaping global capital dynamics. This program helps modern CFOs evolve from financial stewards to growth architects and trusted advisors to the CEO by building the financial, strategic, and leadership skills needed to lead innovation, create lasting value, and drive enterprise impact. Launched in collaboration with Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, the program begins in March 2026.

The Chief Financial Officer Program offers a comprehensive curriculum with a cross-functional approach, integrating financial strategy, technology, and leadership. Designed to address today's complex business landscape, the program provides a well-rounded framework to help current and aspiring CFOs formulate and execute growth strategies, strengthen risk management, leverage AI and data for decision making, and build executive presence to influence across their organization.

The learning experience includes live online sessions on AI, discussions with Berkeley Haas faculty and industry experts, peer collaboration, and applied learning experiences. Participants will also engage with a global network of peers and apply their learning through hands-on projects. The program culminates in an optional two-day in-person immersion at the UC Berkeley campus that offers rich networking and experiential learning opportunities.

"The Berkeley Chief Financial Officer Program brings together a dynamic learning experience through live sessions, applied projects, and peer collaboration," says Faculty Director Omri Even-Tov. "Participants will explore financial strategy, cutting-edge growth approaches, AI use cases, and leadership development, gaining the tools they need to navigate disruption and drive sustainable enterprise value."

This program is ideal for current and aspiring CFOs, senior finance leaders, and functional leaders across finance, strategy, and operations who are looking to elevate their strategic leadership capabilities.

Mike Malefakis, president of University Partnerships at Emeritus, says, "The Chief Financial Officer Program enables leaders to strengthen risk management, guide capital allocation and M&A, and make data-informed decisions that create measurable business impact. By combining Berkeley Haas expertise with applied learning, the program prepares participants to lead with clarity and drive sustainable growth."

The Berkeley Chief Financial Officer Program starts on March 31, 2026. For more information and to apply, please visit the program website.

About Berkeley Haas

Since its founding in 1898, the Haas School of Business, the second-oldest business school in the United States, has embodied a culture of questioning the status quo, encouraging students and faculty alike to think differently. The school is one of the world's leading producers of new ideas and knowledge in all areas of business. Located within the world's top public university, Berkeley Haas is at the heart of what's next in the Bay Area's rich innovation ecosystem. Learn more about our programs, our exceptional faculty members — including two Nobel Laureates in economics — and our community of big thinkers: https://haas.berkeley.edu

About UC Berkeley Executive Education

UC Berkeley Executive Education serves leaders and organizations who aspire to redefine the future of business, delivering over 150 programs annually to a global audience. Its immersive learning experiences, led by renowned UC Berkeley faculty, equip global executives and their organizations with the vision and capabilities to thrive in an evolving world. Learn more at: executive.berkeley.edu

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals in over 80 countries. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org

SOURCE Emeritus