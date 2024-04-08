Emeritus Launches the Chief Revenue Officer Program in Collaboration with Wharton Executive Education

Designed for current and prospective revenue management executives, this seven-month program aids in driving growth strategy toward long-term profitability.

PHILADELPHIA, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeritus, in collaboration with the Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, announces the launch of its seven-month Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Program . This program is designed to help senior revenue executives step into global leadership roles by equipping participants with the skills and mindset to strategize for sustainable revenue generation. Emeritus , the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, has begun enrollment for this program that starts in June 2024.

According to LinkedIn, the head of revenue operations is the fastest-growing job title in the United States, growing at 15 percent globally. The CRO Program enables participants to successfully integrate various organizational functions, find new avenues for revenue growth and optimization, and drive long-term profitability. Through a blend of live online sessions with faculty and the cohort success coach and periodic guest lectures from industry leaders, participants will gain the mindset to strategize for profitable and sustainable revenue generation. Participants will also meet peers from multiple cohorts, faculty, and industry experts during two days of on-campus networking. Upon completion of the program, participants will be awarded a verified digital certificate and have a pathway to apply for Wharton alumni status.

"The CRO Program will equip participants with multiple skills necessary for managing revenues including, but not limited to, forecasting revenues and the synergy with new pricing models, introducing new products, and scaling new ventures. Individuals will emerge with a strategic vision of the C-suite while having a tactical view of the multiple functions involved in driving revenue," says Raghuram Iyengar, academic director of the program.

This program is ideal for executives involved in revenue management for their organizations or functions, including CROs, VPs of sales or marketing, C-suite executives, and functional heads.

"The robust curriculum of the CRO Program equips participants with the critical skills and knowledge to drive a sustainable growth strategy in their organization," said Mike Malefakis, president of university partnerships at Emeritus. "We are excited to collaborate with Wharton Executive Education to deliver this impactful program.

For more information and to apply, please visit the program home page .

About Wharton Executive Education

Wharton Executive Education has served as the global leader in executive development for 35 years. Steeped in the heritage and analytical insights of the Wharton School, with an eye toward shaping the future of business, Wharton Executive Education's individual , online , and custom programs prepare more than 100,000 professionals a year to transform their careers and organizations. For more information on Wharton Executive Education's practical business solutions, visit executiveeducation.wharton.upenn.edu .

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology; curriculum innovation; and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals across more than 80 countries. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org .

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate , MBA , executive MBA , and doctoral students . Each year 100,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs , and thousands of pre-collegiate students explore business concepts through Wharton's Global Youth Program . More than 105,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

