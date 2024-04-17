MIT xPRO Launches the Global Manufacturing Leadership Program in Collaboration with Emeritus

This nine-month online program is designed to help senior executives step up to the challenges of a rapidly digitizing manufacturing landscape.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT xPRO announces the launch of its nine-month Global Manufacturing Leadership Program . Designed to equip experienced executives with the essential skills to drive manufacturing excellence, this program combines a cutting-edge curriculum with practical insights from seasoned industry leaders. Launched in collaboration with Emeritus , a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, enrollment is now open for a June 2024 start.

MITxPro's Global Manufacturing Leadership Program starts in June 2024.

According to Deloitte 86% of executives believe that smart factory solutions will be the primary drivers of competitiveness in the next five years. This program will enable participants to make better decisions and strategically leverage technology to drive growth and create value across the manufacturing ecosystem. Participants will join a diverse cohort, network with global peers, and engage in a capstone project to apply their skills. Upon completion of the program, participants receive a verified certificate of completion from MIT xPRO.

"MIT xPRO's Global Manufacturing Leadership Program is tailored to manufacturing leaders and is designed to empower them in making strategic decisions by effectively leveraging technology. Our goal is to help senior leaders navigate the changing manufacturing landscape efficiently and guide them towards operational excellence, yet never losing focus on their most important role – leading people," John Carrier Faculty Director Senior Lecturer of System Dynamics at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

The program is ideal for senior executives involved in supply chain strategy and operations who are looking to deepen their skills and step up to leadership positions in their organizations.

"The program equips participants with the essential technological tools and strategic leadership skills to transition to a C-suite role," said Mike Malefakis, president of university partnerships at Emeritus. "Our collaboration with MIT xPRO underscores our commitment to helping business leaders successfully navigate the future of manufacturing."

The Global Manufacturing Leadership Program starts in June 2024. For more information and to apply, please visit the program home page here .

About MIT xPRO

Founded in 1861, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is committed to generating, disseminating, and preserving knowledge and working with others to bring this knowledge to bear on the world's great challenges. MIT is ranked #1 in the Forbes America's Top Colleges list of the nation's best schools. MIT is dedicated to providing rigorous academic study, innovative research and scholarship, and a diverse campus community. MIT's motto, "mens et manus" ("mind and hand" in Latin), epitomizes the university's dedication to education focused on practical solutions.

Through MIT xPRO – one of the institute's online learning platforms – global executives can access vetted content from world-renowned experts anytime, anywhere. Designed using cutting-edge research in the neuroscience of learning, MIT xPRO programs are application-focused, helping business leaders build their skills on the job and in real time.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals across more than 80 countries. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org/ .

SOURCE Emeritus