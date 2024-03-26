MIT xPRO launches the AI for Senior Executives program in collaboration with Emeritus

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT xPRO announces the launch of its six- to seven-month AI for Senior Executives program. Designed to equip experienced executives with the essential skills and knowledge to harness the power of AI, this program combines a cutting-edge curriculum with practical insights from seasoned industry leaders. Launched in collaboration with Emeritus , a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, enrollment is now open for a June 2024 start.

The AI for Senior Executives program provides a clear framework for identifying and implementing AI solutions. The expertly curated curriculum covers machine and deep learning, AI-based product design, executive leadership skills, and how AI is revolutionizing the nature of work. Participants will join a diverse cohort, network with diverse peers, and engage in an action learning project to apply their skills.

Upon completion of the program, participants receive a verified certificate of completion from MIT xPRO, signifying their enhanced strategic leadership skill set and readiness to lead their organizations in the digital age.

"The AI for Senior Executives program combines cutting-edge insights with practical applications to develop influential leaders to make informed decisions that position their organizations for long-term success," said Daniela Rus, director of the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.

The program is ideal for senior executives from across functions and industries who are looking to keep pace with technological advancements and learn about AI as a transformative force in business.

"The AI for Senior Executives program delivers the essential technological tools and leadership skills to successfully apply AI technologies while taking into account their business value and risks," said Mike Malefakis, president of University Partnerships at Emeritus. "Our collaboration with MIT xPRO underscores our unwavering commitment to equipping business leaders with the indispensable tools they need to excel in the modern corporate world."

The AI for Senior Executives program starts in June 2024. For more information and to apply, please visit the program home page here .

About MIT xPRO

Founded in 1861, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is committed to generating, disseminating, and preserving knowledge and to working with others to bring this knowledge to bear on the world's great challenges. MIT is ranked #1 in the Forbes America's Top Colleges list of the nation's best schools. MIT is dedicated to providing rigorous academic study, innovative research and scholarship, and a diverse campus community. MIT's motto, "mens et manus" ("mind and hand" in Latin), epitomizes the university's dedication to education focused on practical solutions.

Through MIT xPRO—one of the institute's online learning platforms—global executives can access vetted content from world-renowned experts anytime, anywhere. Designed using cutting-edge research in the neuroscience of learning, MITxPRO programs are application-focused, helping business leaders build their skills on the job and in real time.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology; curriculum innovation; and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals across more than 80 countries. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org/ .

