Emeritus Launches the Leadership Program in AI and Analytics in Collaboration with Wharton Executive Education

Designed for senior non-technical executives, this six-month program equips leaders with necessary technical and analytical skills to innovate, make informed decisions, and lead their organizations into AI-driven growth.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeritus, in collaboration with the Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, announces the launch of its six-month Leadership Program in AI and Analytics . In a rapidly evolving field, this program is designed to help senior non-technical executives become well-rounded leaders by effectively leveraging emerging technologies like AI to transform business operations, improve performance, foster innovation, and lead their organizations into the future of AI-driven growth. Emeritus , the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, has begun enrollment for this program that starts on September 26, 2024.

Wharton Executive Ed Logo (PRNewsfoto/Emeritus)

According to CISCO, 83 percent of executives believe AI is a strategic priority for their businesses today. The Leadership Program in AI and Analytics equips senior leaders with the skills and confidence to understand the applications and implications of emerging technologies — including AI, machine learning, big data, and data visualization — and how to effectively incorporate them into organizational strategy.

Through a blend of self-paced modules, faculty-led live modules, and interactive webinars with industry leaders, participants will gain a clear understanding of AI fundamentals, practical applications, and the transformative potential of AI in various industries. Participants will also meet peers from multiple cohorts, faculty, and industry experts during two days of on-campus networking. Upon completion of the program, participants will be awarded a verified digital certificate and have a pathway to apply for Wharton alumni status.

"In a rapidly evolving business landscape, executives who grasp AI fundamentals can proactively identify opportunities and mitigate risks, ensuring their organizations stay ahead of the curve. The Leadership Program in AI and Analytics from Wharton Executive Education provides senior executives with a strong foundation in AI/generative AI through core concepts and techniques while also allowing them to hone their leadership skills, helping them drive successful business outcomes," says Prasanna Tambe, academic director of the program.

This program is ideal for emerging leaders seeking to adopt AI technologies as well as C-suite leaders keen to embrace AI-driven initiatives to drive organizational change and amplify their strategic impact.

"The robust curriculum of the Leadership Program in AI and Analytics equips participants with the critical skills and knowledge to leverage emerging technologies and position their companies as industry leaders in the digital age," says Mike Malefakis, president of university partnerships at Emeritus. "We are excited to collaborate with Wharton Executive Education to deliver this impactful program."

For more information and to apply, please visit the program homepage .

About Wharton Executive Education

Wharton Executive Education has served as the global leader in executive development for 35 years. Steeped in the heritage and analytical insights of the Wharton School, with an eye toward shaping the future of business, Wharton Executive Education's individual , online , and custom programs prepare more than 100,000 professionals a year to transform their careers and organizations. For more information on Wharton Executive Education's practical business solutions, visit executiveeducation.wharton.upenn.edu .

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate , MBA , executive MBA , and doctoral students . Each year 100,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs, and thousands of pre-collegiate students explore business concepts through Wharton's www.wharton.upenn.edu .

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 70 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 300,000 individuals across more than 80 countries. Founded in 2015, Emeritus, part of Eruditus Group, has more than 2,000 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org .

SOURCE Emeritus