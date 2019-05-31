EmeTerm and HeadaTerm Approved by TGA Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WAT Medical, a company that develops safe, effective, and user-friendly wearable medical products, recently announced that HeadaTerm, its migraine treatment product, has received official clearance from TGA Australia. With a team of devoted staff leading in the field of medical research and development, an efficient and convenient medical service is being provided for individual customers worldwide. The mission is to supply innovative self-care medical devices.

Homemed is WAT Medical's partner in Australia that has made great contributions to its TGA certification, and it is part of the BMedical Group Pty Ltd. It is a web-based store for the BMedical group offering a complete selection of products to aid in the treatment of sleep apnoea, snoring, and insomnia across Australia and New Zealand.

After WAT Medical's leading product that treat migraines, HeadaTerm, received its clearance from FDA (US), HC (Canada), CE (EU), it has now also received official clearance from TGA Australia at the end of April 2019.

TGA ensures that all of its certified medical products are of the highest quality and provide the best care for patients to improve their lives. WAT Medical has reached its long-awaited milestone and is pleased to introduce its innovative technology to Australia. The product is widely used in a variety of treatments including migraine and insomnia.

HeadaTerm uses neuromodulation by sending precise electrical pulses to the target area in the brain responsible for endorphin release. HeadaTerm relieves migraine within a few minutes after initial headache, and can also be an effective preventive measure by reducing the frequency and intensity of migraine attacks.

HeadaTerm is a reasonably priced disposable device. Its compact and lightweight design makes it very portable, providing consumers with fast and convenient migraine treatment.

WAT Medical's anti-nausea device, EmeTerm, which is also based on neuromodulation technology, was already approved and clinically proven by TGA Australia in 2018. EmeTerm delivers patented current stimulation through P6 accupoint on the underside of wrist. Such electrical impulses are delivered to targets in brain and accurately block vomiting signals from brain to stomach. EmeTerm is currently used by consumers in more than 20 countries around the world, including Europe, the US, Australia and Canada.

