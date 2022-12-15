VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EmeTerm, the anti-nausea wristband developed by WAT Medical Enterprise, Ltd., received its FDA clearance in 2018 as a medical device that manages nausea-induced vomiting. In December 2022, EmeTerm expanded into the retail market by introducing their new product - EmeTerm Explore in Walmart and Best Buy Canada.

EmeTerm Enters Walmart and Best Buy with New Technology

With outdoor activities becoming more common than ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling in vehicles is making a return around the world. However, almost one in five people (18%) suffer from car sickness. Over a third of drivers (37%) report that they often take breaks due to a passenger feeling unwell in the car, and many choose to abandon their trips or even avoid them altogether.

EmeTerm uses neuromodulation, a clinically proven technique to alter the electrical signals within the body. The electric current is sent via the P6 acupuncture point under the wrist. The advantage of neuromodulation in anti-nausea and vomiting is its rapid onset of treatment with zero medically-induced side effects.

EmeTerm Explore comes with natural medical silicon rubber to reduce carbon footprint and prevents allergic reaction. The new design features enhanced device-to-skin electric pulse conduction, making conduction gel unnecessary. This makes the device more affordable and more convenient for day-to-day activities.

Walmart and Best Buy are among the biggest leaders in consumer electronics. This marks the beginning of EmeTerm making its debut and expansion into the global marketplace.

