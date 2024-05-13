ObeEnd - Pioneering Drug-Free Weight Management Wristband

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WAT Medical, a leader in innovative healthcare solutions, announces the development of ObeEnd, the world's first weight management wristband backed by clinical evidence showcasing its efficacy in reducing dietary intake. Findings from this groundbreaking study were presented at the Canadian Nutrition Society annual conference in May 2024.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global prevalence of obesity has reached alarming proportions, affecting one in eight individuals worldwide. With 2.5 billion adults classified as overweight in 2022, a figure that has more than doubled since 1990, addressing this epidemic has become a paramount global health concern. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified obesity as a prevalent, serious, and costly disease, linked to numerous debilitating conditions including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and cancer, all of which contribute to premature mortality rates.

While medical interventions for weight loss exist, such as surgical procedures or pharmaceuticals like the FDA-approved Wegovy (semaglutide injection), these options often present significant drawbacks including adverse side effects, inconsistent outcomes, and challenges in sustaining weight loss post-treatment cessation. Studies have shown that discontinuing semaglutide injections can lead to rapid weight regain, underscoring the need for alternative solutions.

WAT Medical's mission is to offer a safe and effective alternative for weight management, and ObeEnd represents a paradigm shift in this pursuit. Leveraging neuromodulation technology, ObeEnd delivers targeted electrical impulses via PC6 to mitigate gastric secretion while enhancing post-exercise recovery. Clinical studies have demonstrated that ObeEnd results in significant reduction in caloric intake and pepsinogen-1 production. The mechanism underlying ObeEnd's efficacy is believed to be sympathetic inhibition, which have also demonstrated efficacy in alleviating symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and even reducing blood pressure levels.

The encouraging clinical results of ObeEnd mark a significant milestone towards the realization of an innovative, drug-free wearable solution for weight management. Ongoing clinical studies, conducted in collaboration with Concordia University, aim to further substantiate these findings, with additional data anticipated in the near future.

For further information on ObeEnd and WAT Medical's pioneering efforts in healthcare innovation, please visit watmedical.com.

