Innovative Anti-Nausea Smartwatch EmeTerm® Smart Set to Launch on Indiegogo

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EmeTerm® Smart uses patented hybrid technology to seamlessly integrate the functionality of a smartwatch with that of an anti-nausea wristband, ensuring a carefree and healthy life for all. EmeTerm® Smart is launching on Indiegogo as the world's first anti-nausea smart watch.

EmeTerm® Smart's story is one of heartfelt innovation. In 2010, the founder's wife experienced severe morning sickness during her pregnancy. Frustrated by the lack of effective, drug-free solutions, he was inspired to create a device that could help not only his wife but also countless others suffering from nausea. Driven by love and determination, he assembled a team of passionate and experienced professionals who shared his vision and founded WAT Medical, a Canadian medical technology company, in 2015.

Since its establishment, WAT Medical has dedicated years to developing high-precision, wearable medical devices to prevent debilitating conditions like nausea, migraines, and obesity. Co-founder, Peter Ji, who holds a Doctorate in Optometry from the University of California, Berkeley, states that the entire team firmly believes in the integration of advanced technology and patient-centered care to make a positive impact on the global medical landscape. In alignment with this vision, WAT Medical actively fulfills its social responsibilities by contributing to esteemed organizations such as M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, the Canadian Red Cross, and Peace Arch Hospital. Furthermore, WAT Medical supports vulnerable groups, including veterans and patients with rare conditions such as EDS and HDS, through various charitable initiatives.

Today, WAT Medical is proud to introduce a new smart device that exceeds expectations and transforms lives. The EmeTerm® Smart anti-nausea wristband utilizes transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) to provide a drug-free, side-effect-free solution for all types of nausea and vomiting. FDA-approved and boasting a success rate of up to 85%, EmeTerm® Smart effectively combats nausea in a safe and natural manner.[1]

Additionally, a study published in the British Journal of Anesthesia (BJA) confirms that wearable TENS wristbands can effectively prevent postoperative nausea and vomiting. On February 27, 2023, Ohio State University further validated its efficacy through testing and analysis of both subjective patient responses and objective physiological data.

The new EmeTerm® Smart model also stands out with its smart features. Users can adjust the electrical stimulation level via a touch-sensitive screen with a clear interface. Moreover, it offers timekeeping and step counting to help users better understand and improve their health. With an IP67 waterproof rating, EmeTerm® Smart can stay submerged in 1-meter-deep water for 30 minutes and is completely protected from dust, ensuring it can be used in various situations.

EmeTerm® Smart will be released via Indiegogo in August 2024. The MSRP is $299, with early backers enjoying up to 39% off. Visit the EmeTerm® Smart's Indiegogo page to learn more: Indiegogo page.

[1] Wang N, Ding P, Zheng D Y, et al. Wearable transcutaneous electrical acupoint stimulation bracelet for prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting in patients undergoing hysteroscopic surgery: a randomised controlled trial[J]. British Journal of Anaesthesia, 2022, 129(4): e85-e87. https://www.bjanaesthesia.org.uk/article/S0007-0912(22)00348-8/fulltext

