EmeTerm Smart and HeadaTerm 2 Achieve Health Canada MDL Certification

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WAT Medical Enterprise proudly announces a significant achievement: both EmeTerm Smart and HeadaTerm 2 have received Medical Device Licences (MDL) from Health Canada. EmeTerm Smart was certified on August 12, 2024, followed by HeadaTerm 2 on September 25, 2024. This milestone underscores WAT Medical's commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare solutions, particularly as the demand for effective treatments grows alongside advancements in autonomous driving and self-driving technologies, such as Tesla's Cybercab and other robotaxi services.

WAT Medical is a leader in developing advanced wearable medical technologies designed to enhance patient care and improve quality of life. With a mission encapsulated in the phrase "Wearable and Treatable = WAT," the company focuses on creating effective, user-friendly devices that address pressing health challenges. Our innovative approach combines cutting-edge research with real-world applications, ensuring that our products meet the needs of diverse populations. By prioritizing safety and efficacy, WAT Medical aims to empower individuals to take control of their health through accessible and effective solutions.

EmeTerm Smart: Revolutionizing Nausea Relief

With the rise of autonomous driving technologies such as Tesla's Cybercab, WAT Medical is collaborating with the automotive industry to address the growing concern of motion sickness in passengers. While drivers typically don't suffer from motion sickness, when everyone in a vehicle is a passenger in a fully autonomous environment, the problem becomes more prevalent. A study by Sivak and Schoettle (2015) indicates that with the widespread adoption of autonomous driving assistance features, motion sickness may become 17.24% more severe. As self-driving and robotaxi technologies become more mainstream, the need for effective solutions like EmeTerm is greater than ever.

The EmeTerm series has solidified its place as a revolutionary solution for nausea, being the best-selling neuromodulation device for treating nausea and vomiting on Amazon in North America for 7 consecutive years. Stylish and comfortable, EmeTerm Smart delivers targeted electrical impulses, providing fast and effective relief without the need for medication. This newly launched anti-nausea wristband alleviates symptoms associated with motion sickness, morning sickness, and postoperative nausea. In an anti-motion sickness experiment, 93.3% of participants reported that EmeTerm was effective in relieving symptoms. Whether on a road trip, flight, or sea voyage, EmeTerm ensures a more enjoyable, nausea-free journey for passengers.

HeadaTerm 2: The Most Affordable OTC Anti-Migraine Device

HeadaTerm 2 is an innovative wearable device that has gained attention for its FDA clearance as an over-the-counter (OTC) anti-migraine solution. Utilizing neuromodulation technology, it delivers targeted electrical impulses that enhance pain tolerance and reduce migraine symptoms. Clinically proven to be up to 35% more effective than traditional oral medications, HeadaTerm 2 offers adjustable intensity settings to cater to individual preferences. Its user-friendly design requires no app, allowing for seamless operation with just one button.

With the recent MDL certifications, WAT Medical continues to lead the way in developing accessible, innovative solutions that empower individuals to manage their health effectively. These advancements reflect our ongoing dedication to improving patient outcomes and expanding the reach of our transformative technologies. As autonomous driving continues to evolve, and self-driving and robotaxi technologies become more widespread, WAT Medical's mission to address motion sickness is well-positioned to complement the future of transportation. We remain committed to enhancing the lives of those affected by nausea and migraines, ensuring that effective relief is just a wristband away.

[1] Hokenek N M, Erdogan M O, Hokenek U D, et al. Treatment of migraine attacks by transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation in emergency department: A randomize controlled trial[J]. The American Journal of Emergency Medicine, 2021, 39: 80-85.

[2] Sivak M, Schoettle B. Motion sickness in self-driving vehicles. University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, 2015.

