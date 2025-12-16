SOLIS MAMMOGRAPHY ACQUIRES KNOXVILLE COMPREHENSIVE BREAST CENTER

Purchase Signals Breast Health Leader's Growth in Tennessee

ADDISON, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Mammography, the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has announced the acquisition of Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center. With two existing Solis Mammography centers in Nashville, the acquisition marks Solis Mammography's expansion into East Tennessee. Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center was founded in 1983 by Board-Certified Diagnostic Radiologist, Dr. Kamilia F. Kozlowski, becoming the first breast center in the region. It has since grown into one of the largest comprehensive breast health centers in the country, providing specialized care in a woman-friendly environment for more than 40 years.

Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center's reputation for providing comprehensive and compassionate care makes it a natural fit for Solis Mammography's family of breast imaging centers. Solis Mammography has been dedicated to the early detection of breast cancer for almost four decades, serving millions of women in more than 150 communities across the country.

"Solis Mammography and Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center have both been in the business of providing specialized breast imaging services for decades," said Grant Davies, CEO of Solis Mammography. "We look forward to building upon the strong foundation created by Dr. Kozlowski and her team, and to continuing to provide compassionate, personalized care to the women who call this community home."

"Finding a partner with a shared vision to carry Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center forward was highly important to me," said Dr. Kozlowski. "We look forward to collaborating with Solis Mammography to build upon the foundation we've created and to continue serving the women of Knoxville and beyond."

Solis Mammography's acquisition of Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center expands its footprint into its 24th major market. To learn more about Solis Mammography, visit www.SolisMammo.com.

About Solis Mammography

Solis Mammography, a premier women's health company and the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has been dedicated to the early detection of breast cancer for 40 years. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis Mammography operates more than 150 centers in 24 major markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, South Texas, South Louisiana, Utah, Denver, Phoenix, Tucson, Greater Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Columbus, St. Louis, Nashville, Knoxville, North Carolina, Virginia, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Gainesville. Its affiliated brand, Washington Radiology, operates centers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Solis Mammography, a Great Place to Work Certified company, is pioneering a boutique-style, retail healthcare experience. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical and academic institutions.

