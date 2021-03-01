Eminence Organic Skin Care Launches All Mineral Lilikoi Daily Defense Moisturizer SPF 40

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eminence Organic Skin Care, the award-winning organic professional skin care brand introduces an all-mineral SPF, the Lilikoi Daily Defense Moisturizer SPF 40. This all-in-one lightweight daily moisturizer provides indoor and outdoor protection from UVA/UVB rays, blue light exposure, and environmental pollution.

This versatile passion fruit moisturizer is a silicone-free formula that works hard to protect skin from day-to-day exposures. It employs active ingredients such as zinc oxide to form a barrier against UV rays. Key ingredient cocoa seed extract helps prevent the breakdown of collagen and elastin resulting from blue light exposure, protecting the skin from digital stress. Satsuma mandarin peel improves the appearance of skin exposed to blue light stress and pollution.

In addition to protecting skin from sun damage, melanoma, and indoor and outdoor elements, the Lilikoi Daily Defense Moisturizer SPF 40 is brimming with natural, organic botanicals that deliver targeted skin benefits.

The Lilikoi Daily Defense Moisturizer SPF 40 ($68), and the entire range of All Mineral SPF products from Eminence Organic Skin Care are officially available on eminenceorganics.com. The range includes the Tropical Vanilla Day Cream SPF 40, Bright Skin Moisturizer SPF 40, and Red Currant Protective Moisturizer SPF 40. Each unique SPF formula is silicone free and uses non-nano zinc oxide technology to provide natural and effective daily sun protection.

About Eminence Organic Skin Care:

Eminence Organic Skin Care provides natural, organic and Biodynamic® skin care to leading spas in over 60 countries. Blending herbal craftsmanship, Hungarian skin rejuvenation techniques and hand-picked ingredients, the company crafts award-winning products both good for the earth and the skin. As a proud Certified B Corporation®, Eminence Organics continues to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency for employees, customers and the community. Through the Forests for the Future initiative, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold and has planted over 16 million trees to date.

SOURCE Eminence Organic Skin Care