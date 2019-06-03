Eminence Organic Skin Care Launches Stone Crop Body Collection

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning professional skin care brand Eminence Organics elevates self-care and brings the spa experience home with an extension of the cult-favorite Stone Crop line, launching the Stone Crop Body Collection.

Natural, organic and BiodynamicⓇ professional skin care brand Eminence Organics has harnessed the hydrating and healing powers of the skin-loving succulent Stone Crop, to create a new body ritual to help reduce stress, smooth and contour skin, while promoting healing from head to toe.

Body care has been around for thousands of years since Cleopatra was bathing in milk in ancient Egypt, and has benefits including improving circulation, stimulating your lymphatic system, releasing serotonin and promoting cell regeneration.

The first step to starting the body care routine is buffing and resurfacing with the Stone Crop Revitalizing Body Scrub . It carefully polishes skin with raw sugar and invigorates it with rock salt. This exfoliant lathers into a creamy foam and is infused with healing Stone Crop, Turmeric and antioxidant-rich Lemon Peel to brighten and smooth while you revitalize.

The skin on your legs and arms can give away your age just as much as your neck, so the luxurious Stone Crop Contouring Body Cream was created to tone, tighten and help reduce the appearance of cellulite. The blend of coffee and clinically-proven microalgae extract smooths skin by targeting fat cells while Stone Crop, Shea Butter and Jojoba Oil hydrate and nourish.

Hydration is key to healthy skin and the Stone Crop Body Oil is the perfect lightweight formula that absorbs quickly for a matte satin finish to soothe your skin and tired muscles. The combination of Stone Crop, relaxing Arnica, Rosehip Oil, Avocado Oil, Indian Gooseberry makes this slightly scented oil ideal for massage, hand and foot treatments, or daily moisturizing.

Wrapped up in Relaxation

For the pinnacle in relaxing spa experiences, search out the Stone Crop Body Collection, a professional spa treatment which includes the professionals' only Stone Crop Restorative Body Wrap . This gel body treatment increases circulation and contains powerful detoxifying actives, encouraging all-over skin rejuvenation. Visit eminenceorganics.com for spa locations.

For more information on the new Stone Crop Body Collection and Eminence Organic Skin Care, please visit eminenceorganics.com .

About Eminence Organic Skin Care

Eminence Organic Skin Care, an award-winning provider of the most effective, professional skin care products, is sold in leading spas in 50+ countries worldwide. Eminence Organics blends herbal craftsmanship, innovative skin rejuvenation techniques unique to Hungary and hand-picked ingredients to craft premium natural, organic and Biodynamic® skin care that is both good for the earth and the skin. Eminence Organics is proud to be a Certified B Corporation®, the leaders of the global movement using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems, held to rigorous standards of performance, accountability and transparency. Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold. Visit www.eminenceorganics.com and https://www.bcorporation.net/community/eminence-organic-skin-care-inc for more information. Instagram: @EminenceOrganics ; Twitter: @EminenceOrganic ; Facebook: @EminenceOrganicSkinCare

