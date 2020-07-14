Eminence Organic Skin Care Produces 50,000 Hand Sanitizers to Donate to the Battle Against COVID-19

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of June, leading global spa brand, Eminence Organic Skin Care, produced 50,000 government compliant hand sanitizers to their team-members, hospitals, medical facilities, nonprofits and community organizations combating COVID-19 in Canada and the United States.

The charitable initiative to produce a limited run of 50,000 non-retail sanitizers was made possible by using the brand's global supply chain capabilities to produce personal protective equipment in a time of need, strengthening Eminence Organic Skin Care's commitment to serve communities affected by the worldwide pandemic and support the global storage of sanitizers.

"Over the past several weeks, Eminence has been working directly with hospitals and medical centers around the world to offer our support. We're proud to be a part of this charitable giving for first responders and wish to extend our gratitude to those planning their own compassionate initiatives during this time, as well," says President of Eminence Organic Skin Care, Boldijarre Koronczay.

Lestonnac Free Clinic of Orange County, Keck Medicine of USC in Los Angeles, and Briar Place Nursing Center of Indian Head Park are just a few of the community medical facilities that received a portion of the hand sanitizers created by Eminence Organic Skin Care.

Karen Tsao, Co-Founder of Donate PPE and one of the recipients of the Eminence hand sanitizer donation shares her thoughts on the impact of this charitable endeavor.

"I want to say on behalf of DonatePPE.org and a physician on the frontlines, we are extremely thankful to be able to work with Eminence Organic to donate these hand sanitizers to areas hospitals, clinics, nursing facilities, and homeless shelters throughout the United States. When I saw the first email from Eminence Organics asking to donate more than 10,000 hand sanitizers, my heart filled with so much gratitude and joy.

For the last couple of months, our organization found it difficult to buy sanitizers to donate due to increased demand, so this donation was a huge surprise. These hand sanitizers come at a perfect time where services such as blood drives, in-person clinics, and elective surgeries and procedures are starting to open back up. We thank Eminence Organics for equipping frontline and essential workers with the hand sanitizers we need to fight against COVID-19."

Here are a few of the medical facilities and organizations who received donations of hand sanitizers from Eminence Organics:

About Eminence Organic Skin Care

Eminence Organic Skin Care, an award-winning provider of the most effective, professional skin care products, is sold in leading spas in 50+ countries worldwide. Eminence Organics blends herbal craftsmanship, innovative skin rejuvenation techniques unique to Hungary and hand-picked ingredients to craft premium natural, organic and Biodynamic® skin care that is both good for the earth and the skin. Eminence Organics is proud to be a Certified B Corporation®, the leaders of the global movement using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems, held to rigorous standards of performance, accountability and transparency. Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold. Visit www.eminenceorganics.com andhttps://www.bcorporation.net/community/eminence-organic-skin-care-inc for more information. Instagram:@EminenceOrganics

PRESS CONTACT:

Pierce Mattie Communications

Stephanie O'Quigley

[email protected]

212 - 243 - 1431

