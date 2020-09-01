Eminence Organic Skincare Launches Gemstone Collection
Sep 01, 2020, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Eminence Organic Skin Care, the award-winning organic and Biodynamic® professional skincare brand — debuts the Gemstone Collection, comprised of a three-step regimen that infuses the energetic power of gemstones with effective natural ingredients.
Inspired by the balancing and energizing benefits of gemstones found in nature, each product is created to uplift your whole being from the inside out. Malachite, Citrine, and Pink Tourmaline are the gemstones featured in the product formulations.
Begin with the Charcoal Exfoliating Gel Cleanser ($52). Formulated with charcoal, malachite gemstones, peppermint and blue matcha, this supercharged purifying cleanser transforms from a gel to a soft exfoliating lather to wash away impurities, help control oil, and lightly resurface the skin. The peppermint provides a cooling sensation leaving you feeling refreshed, revealing a smooth, balanced complexion.
The Turmeric Energizing Treatment($78), combines the powers of turmeric, citrine gemstones, paprika, kaolin clay and zeolite, for a spicy golden powder-to-mousse formula that is as stimulating as it appears. Zeolite, a naturally occurring mineral and detox extraordinaire —activates when mixed with water, warming the skin with added heat from the paprika, binding to toxins, and drawing out impurities from the skin . This purifying treatment helps calm inflammation and reveal silky, invigorated, and luminous skin.
Camellia Glow Solid Face Oil ($76), is a luxurious blend of camellia oil, pink tourmaline gemstones, hemp seed oil and marula oil to soften and deeply nourish the skin. Giving skin a boost of vitamins, essential fatty acids, and protective antioxidants, this face oil aids collagen production and helps skin retain moisture to stay hydrated, soft, and supple. In clinical trials 87% of users reported healthier-looking, glowing skin.*
The Gemstone Collection is officially available on eminenceorganics.com and at your local spa, as of September 1, 2020. To locate your nearest spa check out the Spa Locator on https://eminenceorganics.com/spa-locator. Share your results and join the conversation online at Instagram: @EminenceOrganics; Twitter: @EminenceOrganic; Facebook: @EminenceOrganicSkinCare
About Eminence Organic Skin Care: Eminence Organic Skin Care, an award-winning provider of the most effective, professional skin care products, is sold in leading spas in 50+ countries worldwide. Eminence Organics blends herbal craftsmanship, innovative skin rejuvenation techniques unique to Hungary and hand-picked ingredients to craft premium natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care that is both good for the earth and the skin. Eminence Organics is proud to be a Certified B Corporation®, the leaders of the global movement using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems, held to rigorous standards of performance, accountability, and transparency. Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold.
*Associated with a significant decrease in transepidermal water loss after 21 days of twice-daily application
