Eminence Organic Skincare Launches Gemstone Collection

Begin with the Charcoal Exfoliating Gel Cleanser ($52). Formulated with charcoal, malachite gemstones, peppermint and blue matcha, this supercharged purifying cleanser transforms from a gel to a soft exfoliating lather to wash away impurities, help control oil, and lightly resurface the skin. The peppermint provides a cooling sensation leaving you feeling refreshed, revealing a smooth, balanced complexion.

The Turmeric Energizing Treatment($78), combines the powers of turmeric, citrine gemstones, paprika, kaolin clay and zeolite, for a spicy golden powder-to-mousse formula that is as stimulating as it appears. Zeolite, a naturally occurring mineral and detox extraordinaire —activates when mixed with water, warming the skin with added heat from the paprika, binding to toxins, and drawing out impurities from the skin . This purifying treatment helps calm inflammation and reveal silky, invigorated, and luminous skin.

Camellia Glow Solid Face Oil ($76), is a luxurious blend of camellia oil, pink tourmaline gemstones, hemp seed oil and marula oil to soften and deeply nourish the skin. Giving skin a boost of vitamins, essential fatty acids, and protective antioxidants, this face oil aids collagen production and helps skin retain moisture to stay hydrated, soft, and supple. In clinical trials 87% of users reported healthier-looking, glowing skin.*

The Gemstone Collection is officially available on eminenceorganics.com and at your local spa, as of September 1, 2020. To locate your nearest spa check out the Spa Locator on https://eminenceorganics.com/spa-locator . Share your results and join the conversation online at Instagram: @EminenceOrganics; Twitter: @EminenceOrganic; Facebook: @EminenceOrganicSkinCare

Media Contact: Chanelle Fairweather | Pierce Mattie Communications [email protected]

About Eminence Organic Skin Care: Eminence Organic Skin Care, an award-winning provider of the most effective, professional skin care products, is sold in leading spas in 50+ countries worldwide. Eminence Organics blends herbal craftsmanship, innovative skin rejuvenation techniques unique to Hungary and hand-picked ingredients to craft premium natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care that is both good for the earth and the skin. Eminence Organics is proud to be a Certified B Corporation®, the leaders of the global movement using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems, held to rigorous standards of performance, accountability, and transparency. Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold.

*Associated with a significant decrease in transepidermal water loss after 21 days of twice-daily application

SOURCE Eminence Organic Skin Care

