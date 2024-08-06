Emissions Data Now Available Online for Reworld™ Thermomechanical Treatment Facility in Preston

PRESTON, Conn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, announced today that emissions data for the Southeastern Connecticut Resource Recovery, also known as Reworld™ SECONN is available to the public online.

This data is precisely what Reworld™ operators at the thermomechanical treatment facility use to monitor operational performance. Residents now have a virtual seat in the control room to experience the science behind sustainable waste processing and observe how Reworld™ stewards reliable and sustainable waste solutions in the community. The data can be found on the SECONN facility's webpage.

"By making this data readily available, we are providing surrounding communities a feeling of confidence and pride knowing that the waste being processed at the thermomechanical treatment facility is being done so both sustainably and safely," said Tequila Smith, chief sustainability officer at Reworld™ which operates the facility. "Furthermore, we hope the public comes to appreciate the positive contributions of the waste-to-energy technology deployed at the facility in terms of mitigating global warming, increasing recycling and moving us toward our climate goals."

Continuous emissions monitoring is an important tool in determining a facility's compliance with the strict emission limits set forth in its operating permit, which is established in accordance with the federal Clean Air Act and Connecticut's stringent regulatory requirements.

"I am pleased we are demonstrating our expedited verbal commitments to publicly share our emissions data as requested by both local officials and the general public," said Mark Van Weelden, Reworld™ Area Asset Manager for Connecticut.

Reworld™ SECONN serves a consortium of 12 municipalities in Southeastern Connecticut including East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, New London, North Stonington, Norwich, Preston, Sprague, Stonington and Waterford.

Waste-to-Energy technology used at thermomechanical treatment facilities diverts waste from landfills, which are a major source of methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide. In total, the facility processes more than 250,000 tons of waste annually.

Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

