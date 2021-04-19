Emmanuel Acho and Tiffany Pham Lead with Their Hearts in New Lexus Campaign
PLANO, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new marketing campaign breaking today, Lexus presents the human side of its brand and automotive technology, as expressed in the automaker's flagship sedan, the 2021 LS 500. The new LS was designed with human experiences and emotions in mind, with intuitive technology and features that act in partnership with its driver. The campaign, called "Modern Leaders," stars bestselling author and sports analyst Emmanuel Acho and author and Mogul CEO Tiffany Pham.
"The flagship LS is Lexus' ultimate expression of omotenashi, or anticipatory hospitality," said Vinay Shahani, vice president of marketing for Lexus. "Our human-centric design and engineering philosophy elevates the Lexus ownership experience and helps create an emotional connection between our guests and their LS."
In "Utterly Human," starring Acho, and "More Than Intelligence," starring Pham, the LS plays an integral role in assisting two modern leaders with preparation for on-camera appearances by providing a luxuriously comfortable and innovative space that inspires their speeches Acho and Pham enjoy a few of the flagship sedan's suite of available features including Shiatsu Massage, Climate Concierge and Head-Up Display.
"Utterly Human" and "More Than Intelligence" will air during primetime, late night, special events and sports, including the Olympics, NFL, NHL and USGA. In addition to the broadcast spots, the campaign includes advanced TV, digital, print and out of home. Media partnerships will roll out over the coming months.
About Lexus
Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its guests. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.
