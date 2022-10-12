Emmersion Named Among Utah's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by MountainWest Capital Network

Emmersion was also honored as an "Emerging Elite" business after a half-decade of remarkable growth in the state

LEHI, Utah , Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmersion , the leader in certifying language ability through artificial intelligence, has been selected to MountainWest Capital Network's (MWCN) annual list of the 100 fastest-growing companies in Utah. Based in Lehi, Emmersion was also recognized as an "Emerging Elite" business, which is an organization that is less than five years old and shows the most promise of future growth. The Utah 100 Awards are presented annually by MWCN and have recognized entrepreneurial success in the state since 1994.

The recognition is the latest in a series of recent accolades for Emmersion: It has been named among the best companies to work for in Utah, one of the fastest-growing businesses of 2021 and a top workplace in the state by local media outlets.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the state where we first researched and developed the foundation of our products," said Dr. Jacob Burdis, co-founder of Emmersion. "It is also incredibly fulfilling to see how Emmersion has positively impacted learners' lives and helped unlock economic opportunities for professionals around the world. These stories motivate us to continue building innovative solutions that close the global communications gap, and to maintain a vibrant workplace where people can make a difference."

Emmersion started in Rexbxurg, Idaho, as an online English tutoring company, but the underlying concept for its current products grew out of Dr. Burdis' doctoral studies at Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo, Utah. Dr. Burdis leveraged his research from BYU alongside Emmersion co-founder, Brigham Tomco, to create an automated and less expensive approach for evaluating language speaking ability.

Emmersion later created its first automated language speaking assessment, which quickly grew in popularity in academia and corporate HR settings. Emmersion returned to Utah in 2017 where it has continued perfecting its products and growing its business. Its upward trajectory was recognized by IXL Learning , which acquired the assessment developer in September 2022 with plans to make meaningful investments in Emmersion to expand its capabilities.

Emmersion's state-of-the-art assessments

Emmersion's platform has conducted millions of automated assessments for corporate and educational institutions, including The World Bank, Randstad, Columbia University, Brown University and the University of Pennsylvania, providing valuable data insights into language proficiency scores.

Its AI-powered Speaking and Writing Assessments conduct reliable, pre-employment language screenings in 15 minutes so that companies can hire the perfect candidates for the right roles. The verbal exam is the world's first fully adaptive speaking assessment and covers nine languages, including English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Mandarin, Portuguese and Tagalog. Educational institutions use WebCAPE , Emmersion's adaptive placement exam, to measure learners' reading, grammar and listening skills in seven languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Mandarin and Russian.

About Emmersion

Founded in 2015, Emmersion is a rapidly growing technology company located in Lehi, Utah. With a mission to close the global communication gap, the company focuses on helping organizations be smarter with their global language strategy. It has developed AI-driven, fully automated language assessments that provide accurate and immediate reports in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Mandarin, Japanese, Russian and Tagalog. With over 700 customers around the world, Emmersion's cloud-based, AI technology automates assessment processes and provides the most accurate results. Emmersion joined the IXL Learning family in 2022. Learn more at www.emmersion.ai.

Press Contact

Eric Bates

IXL Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE IXL Learning