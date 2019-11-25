Emmes Names Lynn Lewis Chief Business Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes today announced that Lynn Lewis has joined the company as chief business officer, a newly created position. Her overall focus is to build deeper relationships with existing clients and to develop new business opportunities, particularly among biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

Lewis will be responsible for sales, marketing, communications, strategic planning and partnerships, and proposal development.

Dr. Anne Lindblad, president and chief executive officer of Emmes, said, "Lynn understands the importance of science in our business. She will extend our reputation and value as a trusted scientific partner with those who share our passion for designing and executing important studies aimed at improving human health."

She added, "Lynn's experience and accomplishments in sales and marketing complement the capabilities of our executive management team. She has a history of driving the development of new products and services for pharmaceutical companies globally."

Lewis began her career at Eli Lilly & Company, a leading global pharmaceutical firm based in Indianapolis, Indiana. She held numerous positions in sales, marketing, strategic planning and general management. Her final role there was as project team leader, and she led a global scientific and commercial team to gain U.S. and European approvals for Forteo, an osteoporosis product. She then spent 15 years at Covance Inc., a contract research organization based in Princeton, New Jersey, serving biopharmaceutical companies. There, she started as vice president of global sales, marketing and commercial development for one of its divisions. She was subsequently promoted to positions with increasing sales and marketing responsibilities, including group vice president for business development, clinical development and commercialization services. Before joining Emmes, Lewis was chief commercial officer for Envigo, a contract research organization based in Somerset, New Jersey, serving biopharmaceutical and other life sciences companies. During her 18-month tenure, her team achieved the highest sales level in company history.

"I'm looking forward to building a strong business development team here at Emmes," said Lewis. "My goal is to develop people and processes that extend the company's reputation as a government research partner and generate new private sector relationships."

Lewis has a Master of Business Administration in international business and marketing from the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School and a Bachelor of Science in biology from Bucknell University. She lives in McCordsville, Indiana.

About Emmes

We collaborate with our clients to produce valued, trusted scientific research. Our team members at Emmes are passionate about making a difference in the quality of human health, and we have supported more than a thousand studies across a diverse range of diseases since our formation in 1977. Our research is contributing to a healthier world. For more information, visit the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

