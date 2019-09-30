Emmes Ranked as a Top Private Company

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes today announced that it was ranked as one of the 100 largest private companies in the Washington metropolitan area. The ranking is compiled annually by the Washington Business Journal.

The company was ranked as the 83rd largest private company this year. Its most recently reported revenues were more than $114 million, and about 600 of the company's 725 employees work in the Washington area.

Earlier this year, Emmes received a Workplace Excellence Seal of Approval award from Alliance for Workplace Excellence. The award recognized organizations committed to building excellent places to work, considering attributes like innovative corporate culture and management practices, family-friendly policies and programs, employee growth and learning opportunities, and a commitment to corporate responsibility.

Emmes also had been honored with a Gold Award from the Maryland Department of Health, which salutes businesses in the state that are committed to improving employee health and well-being.

"We are continuing to grow and invest in our people," noted Dr. Anne Lindblad, president and chief executive officer of Emmes. "It's an honor to be recognized as a leading private company and to receive recognition for our culture and values.

"We will continue to be creative and proactive in building an environment that enhances the development and opportunities for our team," she added. "That way, they can focus on what they love to do: to collaborate with leading researchers in developing clinical trials and producing research that addresses the health needs of people representing all ages and walks of life."

About Emmes

We collaborate with our clients to produce valued, trusted scientific research. Our team members at Emmes are passionate about making a difference in the quality of human health, and we have supported more than a thousand studies across a diverse range of diseases since our formation in 1977. Our research is contributing to a healthier world. For more information, visit the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

