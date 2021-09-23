eMoney Advisor Adds Educational Content To Its Mobile App, Incentive

eMoney introduced new features to its financial planning and wellness mobile application – Incentive. Tweet this

According to Cerulli1, the success of a financial wellness program is contingent on its ability to drive participant actions. To supplement the education available in the app, Incentive provides weekly challenges that encourage users to spend less in a specific category. The challenges are trackable and offer insights into savings.

"For employers and retirement plan advisors, technology that combines education and action is critical for engagement," said Chad Porche, VP of product innovation at eMoney. "Incentive serves as the source for financial knowledge and empowers users to take actionable steps that steer their financial health in the right direction."

To elevate their experience and gain additional insight, users who want to discuss their finances or ask specific questions have access to a financial professional with just one click. These personalized planning elements can help providers forge advice relationships with plan participants, according to Cerulli2. By establishing trust and providing holistic guidance, firms can position themselves to service participants outside the workplace retirement plan.

1Cerulli Report, U.S. Retirement End Investor 2019

2Cerulli U.S. End Investor, 2020

