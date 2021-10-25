eMoney Advisor Begins Day 1 of Virtual Summit with Research Findings Focused on Planning with Purpose

eMoney Advisor introduced new research findings during Day 1 of the 2021 eMoney Summit. Tweet this

"Delivering financial advice is a helping profession ... and there is no denying that today, more people are looking for financial stability," said Schulte to an audience of nearly 1,000 virtual participants. "There is a real opportunity to engage with them in deeper ways and enjoy longer, more successful relationships, while at the same time, experiencing the fulfillment you deserve within your own career."

This year's theme, "Planning with Purpose," was inspired by eMoney research that captured insights from more than 800 advisors and end-clients. The research helped uncover what end-clients across the wealth spectrum are expecting from their advisors and the evolving role of planning professionals. Highlights include what inspires both end-clients and advisors, what motivates end-clients to choose an advisor, and financial wellness trends. A summary is below.

Identifying what purpose means

Motivating Factors

Over 90% of advisors say they enjoy helping people and over 85% want to help end-clients achieve their financial goals.



90% of advisors say creating trust and providing peace of mind for end-clients makes them feel fulfilled.



Over 86% of end-clients seek an advisor to grow their wealth and 85% seek an advisor to achieve peace of mind.

Barriers that exist in the financial wellness journey

34% of end-clients said the inability to view their finances in one place was an obstacle in their quest to achieving financial wellness.



31% of end-clients said difficulty getting sound advice was a hindrance in their financial wellness mission.



83% of advisors and 87% of end-clients said they are confident they can overcome these hurdles.

Financial wellness ranks high among both end-clients and advisors

End-clients are craving financial wellness discussions with their advisor.

88% of end-clients say financial wellness is important to discuss with their advisor.



90% of end-clients say they are receptive to financial wellness discussions with their advisor.

End-clients select their advisors based on personalization and financial knowledge needs.

90% of end-clients said they would select an advisor based on trustworthiness and their knowledge regarding investing and finances.



86% of end-clients said they would select an advisor based on if they took the time to customize and understand their needs and goals.



84% of end-clients said they would select an advisor based on their advice, methods, and how their practice aligned with their overall goals.

"End-clients welcome the use of technology to create more time for one-on-one conversations and to help them visualize their financial plans," Schulte said. "They appreciate the commitment to a personalized experience that allows them to feel heard and validated."

