eMoney Advisor Delivers Customized Advisor and Client Experiences with eMoney Access

OpenAPI program includes over 250 endpoints and seven new components

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today shared updates on eMoney Access, an OpenAPI program that makes eMoney's powerful proprietary financial planning technology available through APIs and components—enabling financial organizations to adapt or integrate eMoney technology to fit their visions and unique tech ecosystems.

eMoney Access allows organizations to build customized advisor and client experiences. Key benefits include the ability to:

Synchronize and automate data between eMoney and the platforms used most by firms with APIs to streamline workflows and increase efficiency.

between eMoney and the platforms used most by firms with APIs to streamline workflows and increase efficiency. Create or enhance the advisor and client planning experiences by integrating eMoney's powerful planning projections and calculations.

by integrating eMoney's powerful planning projections and calculations. Build their own way with over 250 endpoints or seven pre-built high impact components to quickly get to market.

"The lack of integration between technology systems is a top pain point for firms," said Ricky Illigasch, vice president of product management at eMoney. "By syncing data through eMoney Access, firms will eliminate data silos, gain a deeper understanding of client information, increase efficiency, and increase the accuracy of financial plans."

eMoney Access can be leveraged by firms to solve endless use cases such as syncing and enriching client data, client and user administration, custom reporting and workflows, and enhancing the client experience. Currently, more than 50 firms use eMoney's APIs.

eMoney Access also offers seven ready-made components including Net Worth, Asset Allocation, Overall Probability of Success, Goal Summary, Probability of Success Summary, and Expense Summary.

"With eMoney Access, firms can use eMoney their way and deliver their ideal financial planning technology experiences," said Illigasch.

To learn more about eMoney Access, available APIs and use cases, please visit explore.emoneyadvisor.com/apis.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 109,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 6 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

SOURCE eMoney Advisor, LLC