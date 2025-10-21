eMoney Advisor Invests in APIs with New Developer Site

Launching next week, the site makes it easier for financial firms and financial technology providers to build innovative financial solutions using eMoney data and capabilities

More than half a dozen new integrations built using APIs in 2025

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced the launch of its new developer site during the 2025 eMoney Summit, the top virtual conference for financial professionals, which is being held through Oct. 22. Designed to streamline how developers discover, test and integrate with eMoney's application programming interface (APIs), the developer site is expected to launch Tuesday, Oct. 28.

As part of eMoney's strategic focus on expanding its integrations and making planning data more accessible both inside and outside the platform, the new developer site was created to make it even easier to build with eMoney. The site empowers developers with a centralized and intuitive place to access all eMoney APIs—accelerating integration, reducing friction and driving innovation. It includes:

Guides: Step-by-step instructions for getting started with eMoney APIs—from requesting access to making the first authenticated API call.

Step-by-step instructions for getting started with eMoney APIs—from requesting access to making the first authenticated API call. API Reference : Comprehensive, searchable and interactive documentation of all available endpoints—complete with code samples in multiple programming languages.

: Comprehensive, searchable and interactive documentation of all available endpoints—complete with code samples in multiple programming languages. Recipes: Detailed instructions that demonstrate how to combine multiple API endpoints to solve common use cases—reducing guesswork and accelerating integration.

Detailed instructions that demonstrate how to combine multiple API endpoints to solve common use cases—reducing guesswork and accelerating integration. Changelog: A centralized log of all updates to eMoney APIs and developer resources, providing transparency into changes and their impact on applications.

"Seamless integration isn't just a technical necessity—it's a key driver of operational efficiency and scalable growth," said Ricky Illigasch, vice president of product management at eMoney, during the product roadmap presentation at Summit. "Advisors today rely on a growing number of specialized tools—and our goal is to reduce friction and eliminate redundant data entry, so the right data is always in the right place at the right time."

eMoney APIs help power dozens of mission-critical third-party and proprietary applications used by over 100,000 financial professionals and millions of end customers via a platform built with security and scale in mind. The platform is responding to billions of API calls annually.

Additionally, eight API-based integrations have launched with eMoney over the past year, including Tolerisk, YCharts, Vanilla, Wealth.com, Luminary, Zocks, Jump AI and Black Diamond. Integrations with Asset-Map and FP Alpha are coming soon with multiple integrations planned for 2026.

To learn more about building an API-based integration with eMoney and gain access to the new developer site, please visit https://explore.emoneyadvisor.com/apis.

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 138,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 7 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

