eMoney Advisor Presents Product Roadmap and Expert Insights on the Future of Financial Planning during Annual Summit

The three-day event inspired by eMoney's 25 th anniversary is focused on key trends driving the next era of financial planning

Product roadmap previews evolution of intelligent, collaborative, data-driven solutions launching next year

eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today presented expert insights on the future of financial planning and unveiled its product roadmap and strategic vision during the first day of the 2025 eMoney Summit. The virtual event, running through Oct. 22, welcomed more than 1,400 attendees representing eMoney's diverse client base, which includes planning-forward RIAs, broker dealers, banks and insurance firms.

eMoney Summit: Tomorrow's Planning, Today.

Mainstage Highlights and Expert Insights

CEO Susan McKenna kicked off the 12th annual Summit with reflections on eMoney's 25-year journey, celebrating milestones and the company's impact on financial planning. Key achievements over the past 12 months include:

The launch of 25 new features and updates, including the Premium Client Portal and eight new integrations

The addition of 300 new sources and connections for data aggregation

The addition of 26,000 new users

Earning a 96% client satisfaction score for customer service and support

McKenna also highlighted this year's Summit theme, "Tomorrow's Planning, Today," which was inspired by 25 years of ambition, innovation and collaboration, working with advisors to shape the future of financial planning. To dive deeper into this theme, eMoney conducted nearly 20 interviews with industry experts about the evolution of financial planning. Their findings and insights are woven throughout panel discussions, breakout sessions and additional presentations.

"Unanimously, the experts determined that the future of planning is dynamic, inclusive and technology-enhanced—but undeniably human. As the field matures, advisors must embrace both innovation and empathy," said McKenna.

Matthew Schulte, head of financial planning, led a deeper discussion on the evolution of the profession with long-time eMoney clients and power users:

Gregory Furer, CFP®, CEO and Founder of Beratung Advisors

James Werner, CFP®, Partner, Wealth Advisor, Waverly Advisors

Patti Brennan, CFP®, CEO, Key Financial

Attendees gleaned inspiration from the successful careers of each panelist who offered perspective on serving the needs of clients today and into the future.

Product Roadmap and Vision

Head of Product Tom Sullivan then previewed eMoney's product roadmap and strategic vision focused on three key themes: delivering scalable, intelligent planning; enabling seamless collaboration; and unlocking the power of planning data.

Sullivan was joined by Chad Porche, senior vice president of product management, and Ricky Illigasch, vice president of product management, to showcase how eMoney is reimagining its platform to help advisors plan faster, collaborate more effectively and deliver greater value.

"Financial planning today—and even more so tomorrow—needs to be interactive, adaptable and intelligent," said Sullivan. "Just as we've led the evolution of planning over the last 25 years, we're more committed than ever to helping you shape what comes next—by bringing more people into the planning process and making sure you have the right tools to do it well."

Delivering Scalable, Intelligent Planning

eMoney's roadmap centers on keeping advisors at the heart of client relationships while enhancing speed, efficiency, and productivity. Key updates focused on these capabilities include:

Needs Analysis : Launched earlier this year, the enhanced version of Needs Analysis is built for fast, topical planning on individual goals like retirement, education and life insurance, guiding advisors from data gathering to analysis with embedded solver intelligence to help explore options. Additional topics such as long-term care, annuity income and debt paydown are expected later this year.

: Launched earlier this year, the enhanced version of Needs Analysis is built for fast, topical planning on individual goals like retirement, education and life insurance, guiding advisors from data gathering to analysis with embedded solver intelligence to help explore options. Additional topics such as long-term care, annuity income and debt paydown are expected later this year. eMoney CoPlanner: Currently in beta testing with over 1,000 advisors, this tool intelligently analyzes a client's full financial picture and suggests strategies tailored to specific goals. Fast, compliant and designed to support an advisor's process, it is already delivering real results with users reporting an average time savings of 48%.

Currently in beta testing with over 1,000 advisors, this tool intelligently analyzes a client's full financial picture and suggests strategies tailored to specific goals. Fast, compliant and designed to support an advisor's process, it is already delivering real results with users reporting an average time savings of 48%. Foundational Planning: Expected in early 2026, an enhanced version of Foundational Planning will deliver a single, streamlined workflow that is faster, easier to use and more personalized for every client through one intuitive experience. Presentation View and the My Plan page in Decision Center will be available within the tool.

Expected in early 2026, an enhanced version of Foundational Planning will deliver a single, streamlined workflow that is faster, easier to use and more personalized for every client through one intuitive experience. Presentation View and the My Plan page in Decision Center will be available within the tool. Goal Planner: Also expected in early 2026, a fully updated version will make it easier to create, explore and compare multiple planning strategies in real time. The enhanced Goal Planner will be fully integrated into Decision Center, enabling advisors to seamlessly move in and out of the tool amid client conversation.

Enabling Seamless Collaboration

eMoney continues to enhance the digital experience to reflect how people expect to interact with technology today. Recent and upcoming features centered on delivering a collaborative, client experience include:

Premium Client Portal: Launched in April 2025, the enhanced version of eMoney's industry-leading Client Portal features additional tools that enhance engagement, strengthen relationships, and drive business growth, such as a mobile app, a new Explore page and personalized homepages.

Launched in April 2025, the enhanced version of eMoney's industry-leading Client Portal features additional tools that enhance engagement, strengthen relationships, and drive business growth, such as a mobile app, a new Explore page and personalized homepages. Plan Explorer: Launched in July 2025, this feature allows end-clients to create multiple scenarios and explore how different decisions could shape their future without affecting their financial plan, fostering deeper understanding and collaboration between the advisor and client.

Launched in July 2025, this feature allows end-clients to create multiple scenarios and explore how different decisions could shape their future without affecting their financial plan, fostering deeper understanding and collaboration between the advisor and client. New Onboarding Workflow: Just released to the client portal, this experience is mobile optimized, built on modern technology and designed to feel intuitive and fast across any device.

Just released to the client portal, this experience is mobile optimized, built on modern technology and designed to feel intuitive and fast across any device. Standalone Data Gathering: Coming soon, advisors will be able to send the onboarding flow as a standalone experience, focused solely on gathering client data. This provides advisors with more control over how and when clients engage, while still capturing key information to keep planning moving forward.

Coming soon, advisors will be able to send the onboarding flow as a standalone experience, focused solely on gathering client data. This provides advisors with more control over how and when clients engage, while still capturing key information to keep planning moving forward. New Prospecting Tools: Expected in 2026, there will be new ways to leverage the portal for prospecting, helping advisors connect with potential clients earlier in the planning process.

Unlocking the Power of Planning Data

To help advisors deliver smarter advice and maximize the value of their data, eMoney is planning the following updates:

Aggregation: With 2,000 new sources added over the past three years—including 300 in 2025—eMoney will launch a new machine learning-powered Account Type categorization engine. Payroll data aggregation and real-time connection alerts are coming in early 2026.

With 2,000 new sources added over the past three years—including 300 in 2025—eMoney will launch a new machine learning-powered Account Type categorization engine. Payroll data aggregation and real-time connection alerts are coming in early 2026. Business Intelligence: To help unlock the full potential of the data generated in the planning process, eMoney is developing new ways for advisors to uncover high-impact planning and engagement opportunities all from a single dashboard.

To help unlock the full potential of the data generated in the planning process, eMoney is developing new ways for advisors to uncover high-impact planning and engagement opportunities all from a single dashboard. New Integrations: To make this data more accessible across an advisor's technology ecosystem, eMoney is focused on seamless integration, a key driver of operational efficiency and scalable growth. eMoney launched over half a dozen new integrations this year alone.

To make this data more accessible across an advisor's technology ecosystem, eMoney is focused on seamless integration, a key driver of operational efficiency and scalable growth. eMoney launched over half a dozen new integrations this year alone. New Developer Site: Launching next week, a new developer website will serve as a centralized hub where partners and developers can easily access APIs, components, integration documentation, use cases and best practices.

"We believe planning is a strategic pillar for growth. It helps you scale your impact, deepen relationships and drive stronger outcomes across your business. That's why we've built the eMoney platform to support the right conversation at the right time in a way that fits your clients' needs and your planning style," concluded Sullivan.

Summit Experience

During the three-day event, attendees will also hear from inspiring speakers and industry thought leaders, through sessions including these:

"Reimaging Wealth Through Simple Sketches," presented by Carl Richards, The Sketch Guy Artist

"Secrets of Leading Through Change," presented by Dr. Michelle Rozen, author, "change doctor," and strategic partner for some of the world's most prominent brands

"The Future of Advice: Talent, Tools, and Skills for the Next Generation," a panel discussion led by Emily Koochel, manager of financial wellness at eMoney

"Tomorrow's Planning, Today," a panel discussion led by Connor Sung, director of practice management at eMoney

Summit attendees also can choose from up to 24 continuing education credits through 21 sessions that have been approved by the CFP Board, participate in one-on-one consultations, attend live breakout sessions, interact with likeminded peers in the Networking Lounge and visit the eMoney Experience.

The 2025 eMoney Summit is proudly sponsored by Fidelity Investments, Mili, Allianz, Nationwide, Vanilla, Wealth.com, Flourish, and Zocks.

To view the Summit agenda, please visit emoneyadvisor.com/summit/schedule/.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 138,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 7 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

