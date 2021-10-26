eMoney Advisor Delivers Product Vision Focused on 'Meaningful Solutions for Enhancing Planning Engagement' During Eighth Annual Summit

Jess Liberi, head of product, presented the eMoney product roadmap during its virtual Summit. Tweet this

To allow for more engaging and collaborative planning experiences, reports were added to the Decision Center showing even more detailed views and expense flows, as well as the new asset spread chart. Monte Carlo : Additional Monte Carlo -based reporting views were introduced to enable advisors to show clients how their plan might play out in a variety of market conditions. This reinforces the resiliency of their plan or might expose opportunities that require further discussion.

Additional -based reporting views were introduced to enable advisors to show clients how their plan might play out in a variety of market conditions. This reinforces the resiliency of their plan or might expose opportunities that require further discussion. Longevity Risk and Confidence Age: Released earlier this year, these views help to clarify and ease discussions around both life expectancy and cash flow alignment.

"The underlying theme throughout today's presentation is that eMoney is committed to helping you do more planning. We're delivering on this commitment by building solutions that support identifying the most impactful opportunities for your clients, enabling your clients to understand and frame important decisions, and automating key activities throughout the entire planning process," said Liberi to a virtual audience of nearly 1,000 attendees on Oct. 25.

The eMoney product vision is also directed toward shifting the center of the planning experience into the Decision Center, a keystone of the current planning platform. Forthcoming enhancements will give advisors the ability to make changes and adjustments directly to their plans more quickly and intuitively without ever having to leave the Decision Center experience. Key updates include:

will make it easier than ever to assess the impact that challenging or unplanned-for conditions may have on financial plans. End-clients will be able to actively participate in the planning process themselves by understanding and testing the impact of a variety of changes on their plans directly on their client sites.

by understanding and testing the impact of a variety of changes on their plans directly on their client sites. Insights on the potential plan changes will be provided directly to the advisor to facilitate consistent engagement and communication and continuously keep them at the center of the planning process.

will allow users to indicate a desired confidence level, or success rate, and in return, understand exactly what is needed to achieve it. Progress to Goals experience will be built out to help advisors engage clients on their personal planning progress and journey, allowing them to understand the impact of specific actions over time and better demonstrate their value to the client relationship.

Additional product vision items include:

Account Aggregation: A continued effort to make connections more stable, secure, and reliable, and add more connection sources based on feedback from advisors and end-clients.

A continued effort to make connections more stable, secure, and reliable, and add more connection sources based on feedback from advisors and end-clients. Collaborate: Currently in beta, this new financial planning service assists with creating, designing, and modeling plans so that advisors can deliver the level of advice their clients need, without the burden of constructing plans themselves.

Currently in beta, this new financial planning service assists with creating, designing, and modeling plans so that advisors can deliver the level of advice their clients need, without the burden of constructing plans themselves. Bamboo: In early 2022, the established marketing technology tool from eMoney will be available with or without an eMoney planning license with enhanced features such as CRM integrations to streamline workflows and additional email scheduling capabilities.

In early 2022, the established marketing technology tool from eMoney will be available with or without an eMoney planning license with enhanced features such as CRM integrations to streamline workflows and additional email scheduling capabilities. Incentive: Upcoming releases for the financial planning and wellness mobile application will include money movement functionality and deeper integration into the overall planning experience.

"To enable you to deliver planning to more people, you need solutions to serve any client, regardless of their age, asset values, life stage, financial needs, or even their desired engagement model," said Liberi. "And these solutions need to empower you to effectively scale planning across your client base, so that you can provide more plans to more people and improve their financial lives."

The 2021 eMoney Summit is being hosted virtually through Oct. 27 and is sponsored by Fidelity Investments, Charles Schwab, Wealthbox, Redtail, Orion, Allianz, Jackson National, and Black Diamond Wealth Platform. To view the Summit agenda, please visit emoneyadvisor.com/summit2021/agenda .

To learn more about Bamboo or request a demo, visit response.emoneyadvisor.com/marketing-demo. To learn more about Incentive or request a demo, visit emoneyadvisor.com/Incentive.

