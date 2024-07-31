eMoney Advisor Enhances Advisor Planning Experience with Decision Center Updates

Newly redesigned workspace enables more collaborative planning for advisors and clients

RADNOR, Pa., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, announced enhancements to Decision Center – eMoney's most collaborative and interactive planning tool – marking another product update focused on strengthening the advisor and end-client experience.

Following Client Portal updates launched earlier this year, the newly redesigned Decision Center offers a more flexible, comprehensive, and modern workspace for advisors. With a new streamlined and intuitive user experience, advisors can plan more collaboratively with their clients and demonstrate the impact of their actions. Aesthetic updates were made throughout the advisor experience as well.

"Designed for more flexibility, the new experience offers deeper engagement in the planning process, fosters more collaborative planning conversations, and strengthens advisor-client relationships," said Chad Porche, SVP, product management at eMoney. "These updates set the stage for more exciting enhancements to come on our product roadmap."

The enhanced Decision Center experience features the following updates:

Enhanced user interface that reduces the number of clicks required for key actions, enabling the advisor to stay within one screen to showcase multiple scenarios and more easily display projected impact

Updated navigation, fonts, footers and icons across the platform for a refreshed look

across the platform for a refreshed look New report navigation and modifiers to improve ease of use as the report library continues to grow

Additional enhancements to the advisor and client experiences are expected in 2024 and beyond. Coming soon, a new feature within the Client Portal will transform the way clients view and interact with their financial plans.

To learn more about Decision Center, watch this video.

To learn more about forthcoming updates, register to attend the 2024 eMoney Summit by clicking here.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 109,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 6 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

SOURCE eMoney Advisor, LLC