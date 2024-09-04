eMoney Advisor Expands Commitment to Next Generation of Financial Planners

Access to eMoney's technology and resources offered through the University Program, BLX Internship, Amplified Planning Externship and Wall Street Diversity Accelerator



More than 1,000 eMoney Certifications have been completed in 2024

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today shared updates on its continued commitment to empowering the next generation of financial planners – students, career changers, and future financial professionals – by providing access to eMoney's technology and training resources and the opportunity to earn the eMoney Fundamentals Certification.

Since 2015, eMoney has partnered with 150 universities across more than 35 states through its University Program, providing hands-on experience with the technology that financial advisors use daily to transform the financial planning experience. Through classroom learning and online training, students pursuing a career in financial planning can earn the eMoney Certification. Since the program's inception, over 4,000 certifications have been completed. This year alone, these programs led to the completion of more than1,000 eMoney Certifications.

"For nearly a decade, we have been committed to empowering the next generation of financial planners through our University Program," said Connor Sung, director of practice management at eMoney. "We strive to build awareness and provide access to cutting-edge financial technology, while also creating opportunities for underrepresented communities to succeed in the financial planning industry."

In addition, eMoney has partnered with multiple organizations and industry leaders to expand access to its financial planning platform and certification program. Some key partners include:

BLX Internship for aspiring Black and LatinX financial planners

for aspiring Black and LatinX financial planners Amplified Planning Externship for college students, new advisors, and career changers

for college students, new advisors, and career changers Wall Street Diversity Accelerator for rising sophomores and juniors from underrepresented communities

"As a career changer with a tech background in fintech, I was thrilled to use eMoney during our externship program. The experience offered a unique and in-depth perspective on the financial planning profession. I love eMoney's robust visualization and decision-making features. I found it remarkable how the software allows me to stay high-level or dive deep into how my inputs directly affect clients' financial stories through visualizations," said Holly Ross, Amplified Planning Externship participant. "This hands-on experience has only amplified my excitement to enter this field and utilize such innovative tools like eMoney."

The fall semester of the University program kicks off in September. Faculty and staff returning to the program or those interested in participating are encouraged to attend a webinar at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 19. Register here. To learn more about the University Program, please visit emoneyadvisor.com/university-program-certification/.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 109,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 6 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

