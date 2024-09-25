eMoney Advisor Introduces New Streamlined View of Financial Plans in the Client Portal

The 'My Plan' tab, which organizes financial plans by topic, is the latest in a series of enhancements focused on modernizing the user experience and enabling collaborative planning

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, announced the launch of the "My Plan" feature, a new tab within the Client Portal that transforms the way end-clients view and interact with their financial plans.

My Plan showcases the end-client's financial plan in a personalized ribbon at the top of the screen organized by topics—Overview, Profile, Income, Balance Sheet, Retirement, and other goals— ensuring ease of use and navigation. End-clients can easily add or edit goals with just a few clicks and instantly visualize the impact of those changes right within the My Plan page—providing users with a more consumable financial plan. This increased engagement can lead to more meaningful conversations and deeper advisor-client relationships.

"With My Plan, we're excited to deliver a more personalized and intuitive way for end-clients to engage with their plans and see the impact of their actions," said Chad Porche, SVP, product management, at eMoney. "It lays the foundation for the continued evolution of the client experience and precedes additional enhancements to the Client Portal on our product roadmap that we're excited to announce at the upcoming eMoney Summit and into 2025."

Following the release of the 'My Advisor' page earlier this year, My Plan is part of the next phase of enhancements that focus on elevating the client experience, modernizing how financial plans are viewed in the Client Portal and how clients engage with them. Advisors can enable My Plan by selecting 'Manage Client Portal,' selecting 'Features,' and selecting 'My Plan.'

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 109,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 6 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

