eMoney Advisor Launches Aggregation as Standalone Solution for Firms

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, announced the availability of eMoney Aggregation during the first day of the 2024 eMoney Summit, the top virtual conference for financial professionals. Now offered as a standalone solution, eMoney Aggregation allows firms to enhance their client experiences while leveraging eMoney's expertise and top-level support.

"Aggregation has been a key capability within our platform for many years, and we continue to invest in the experience that we provide," said Ricky Illigasch, vice president of product management at eMoney. "Allowing firms to use our aggregation as an out-of-the-box solution enables them to power and control their own client experiences, while benefiting from our excellent service, data insights and our commitment to data privacy and security."

Since 2009, eMoney has integrated its aggregation capabilities – which consolidate financial data from multiple sources into one comprehensive data set – to power the eMoney planning experience that is today used by more than 109,000 financial professionals. Currently, eMoney's aggregation provides data connections to more than 12,000 sources with 90% relying on stable, secure APIs. Additionally, the firm has streamlined the resolution process with service tickets down 70% over the past five years.

"We hear from our enterprise partners that they are looking for an aggregation solution that offers exceptional service and accountability. They want more stable connections and faster resolution times. They are looking for a greater depth of data to grow their business. And data privacy and security are vital," said Illigasch. "We realized eMoney aggregation already provides these things for them in the planning experience, so we worked on expanding our capabilities to support experiences outside of our own eMoney platform."

Additional benefits of eMoney Aggregation include:

Increased productivity with more stable connections and accurate information

Protection from security breaches and safeguarding the privacy of client data

Insights needed to grow assets under management and increase wallet share

Enhanced onboarding and workflows with a more integrated experience

Access to eMoney's team of aggregation experts and proactive monitoring of the health of data sources

eMoney Aggregation is available now for firms with their own proprietary web and mobile experiences. To learn more about eMoney Aggregation, please visit explore.eMoneyadvisor.com/emoney-aggregation.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 109,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 6 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

