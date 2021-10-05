eMoney Advisor Partners with the Foundation for Financial Planning to Advance Financial Peace of Mind for All

eMoney Advisor announced its new partnership with the Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP). Tweet this

"We are deeply committed to giving back and advancing our vision of financial peace of mind for all. Together with FFP, we can leverage technology and industry expertise to deliver financial advice for communities most in need," said Celeste Revelli, director of financial planning at eMoney, and a member of the FFP's CAC and Pro Bono Technology Committee.

Over the course of their four-year partnership, eMoney will work with FFP on several initiatives, including the Pro Bono Challenge at the 2021 eMoney Summit and "The Gift of Advice" panel discussion in November.

Pro Bono Challenge

FFP is committed to filling its pipeline with quality volunteer opportunities. To encourage participation, eMoney is challenging advisors who attend the 2021 eMoney Summit -- being hosted virtually Oct. 25 to 27 -- to become pro bono planners. The first 100 advisors to sign up for the Pro Bono Challenge will receive access to eMoney's financial planning and wellness mobile application, Incentive.

Incentive provides tools for saving, budgeting and debt management -- the top concerns of those seeking pro bono advice -- making it a great solution to facilitate pro bono relationships. Additionally, eMoney will also offer pro bono financial planning training for continuing education credit at the Summit.

The Gift of Advice

eMoney will host a panel of financial experts for "The Gift of Advice: A Panel Discussion" on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. ET. This all-star panel -- hosted by Mac Gardner, CFP®, author, founder of FinLit Tech and eMoney consultant -- will share reflections from 2021 and strategies for sharing financial tips with clients of all ages, backgrounds and financial situations. In the spirit of giving, eMoney will donate $5 per attendee to the FFP to help share the gift of advice with those in need.

"FFP is thrilled to be partnering with eMoney, an industry leader in financial technology," said Jon Dauphiné, FFP CEO. "Their knowledge and expertise continue to be invaluable as we explore how technology can enhance pro bono engagements with lower-income clients, making our work more effective and impactful than ever before."

To register for the eMoney Summit, visit https://emoneyadvisor.com/summit2021/. To attend The Gift of Advice panel discussion, sign up here. To learn more about pro bono planning, visit FFPprobono.org.

About eMoney

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 77,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 4 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

