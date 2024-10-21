eMoney Advisor Presents Product Roadmap Focused on Collaborative Planning during Annual Summit

New proprietary research explores financial planning collaboration and technology adoption

eMoney leadership details new updates and features guided by research that enable more collaborative planning between advisors and clients

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today presented new proprietary research and previewed its product roadmap and vision during the first day of the 2024 eMoney Summit, the top virtual conference for financial professionals, which is being held through Oct. 23.

eMoney CEO Susan McKenna welcomed an audience of more than 1,400 financial professionals to the eleventh Summit, sharing highlights from the past year with a special focus on the company's commitment to collaboration. Head of Financial Planning Matt Schulte and Dr. Emily Koochel, manager of financial wellness, then took the stage to detail new research findings that showcase the importance of collaborative planning – defined as advisors and clients using financial planning technology to work together throughout the planning process.

Planning Better Together Research

The research1, which reflects the data from surveys completed by more than 650 advisors and 1,200 end-clients in the spring of 2024, determines that clients want to be involved in the planning process and that there are key collaborative activities advisors can employ to provide the best outcomes. The top five actions advisors can take inside of financial planning technology to improve collaboration with clients include:

Comparing plan options and stress testing the plan to simulate potential future events

Analyzing the current course of action for the plan

Demonstrating different scenarios or options and competing courses of action, showing the impact of choices on the plan

Reviewing the assumptions and estimates used to develop the recommendations and

Reviewing and refining recommendations by analyzing potential alternative courses of action and strategies

"Personalization is essential in this process. By tailoring the approach to each client's unique needs, advisors lay the groundwork for effective collaboration. This ensures that clients feel their input is valued, leading to more satisfactory and achievable financial plans," said Koochel.

Product Roadmap and Vision

This research has directly informed eMoney's product roadmap and vision, which is focused on providing technology that helps advisors plan better together with their clients. Head of Product Tom Sullivan previewed the product roadmap items that will enable a faster, easier and more intuitive planning process.

"As we get into our strategic roadmap, you'll see an emphasis on creating flexible options to help you get more people into the planning process with right-sized conversations that allow you to engage with clients and prospects as efficiently as possible," said Sullivan.

Chad Porche, senior vice president of product management, and Ricky Illigasch, vice president of product management, joined Sullivan to present recent and forthcoming enhancements on the product roadmap, which include:

eMoney Aggregation: Available now as a standalone solution, firms can enhance their client experience by consolidating financial data from multiple sources into one comprehensive data set.

Available now as a standalone solution, firms can enhance their client experience by consolidating financial data from multiple sources into one comprehensive data set. Premium Client Portal Experience: Coming in early 2025, it will offer advanced features designed to provide a more engaging and interactive digital user experience such as a mobile app, interactive area and personalized homepages.

Coming in early 2025, it will offer advanced features designed to provide a more engaging and interactive digital user experience such as a mobile app, interactive area and personalized homepages. Improved Foundation Planning: A reimagined, faster and more intuitive foundational planning workflow, offering a consistent user experience that simplifies plan creation and enhances collaboration between advisors and clients.

A reimagined, faster and more intuitive foundational planning workflow, offering a consistent user experience that simplifies plan creation and enhances collaboration between advisors and clients. Decision Center Updates: Enhancements to further streamline and consolidate the advanced planning experience with expanded reports and a more interactive interface while allowing advisors to compare and stress-test recommendations more effectively.

Enhancements to further streamline and consolidate the advanced planning experience with expanded reports and a more interactive interface while allowing advisors to compare and stress-test recommendations more effectively. Enhanced Goal Planner: Additional robust scenario comparison features in the Goal Planner, making it easier to visualize different financial outcomes and refine planning strategies in real time.

Additional robust scenario comparison features in the Goal Planner, making it easier to visualize different financial outcomes and refine planning strategies in real time. Improved Healthcare Expenses and Cryptocurrency Support: Expanding support for healthcare expenses and incorporating cryptocurrency holdings into clients' financial plans.

Expanding support for healthcare expenses and incorporating holdings into clients' financial plans. eMoney Insights: A new solution that streamlines plan creation by analyzing a client's data and generating actionable approaches in Decision Center — helping advisors quickly create comprehensive plans while reducing effort and complexity.

A new solution that streamlines plan creation by analyzing a client's data and generating actionable approaches in Decision Center — helping advisors quickly create comprehensive plans while reducing effort and complexity. Financial Scorecard: A streamlined view of key data, delivering a comprehensive score based on existing information that allows advisors to access essential insights in one centralized location and take informed actions that drive results.

"Our commitment to enhancing every aspect of the planning experience ensures that we remain best-in-class for the next 10 years and beyond. By focusing on the client experience, advisor experience, and firm experience, we are helping you deliver personalized, impactful financial planning to more clients than ever before," Illigasch said to conclude the keynote presentation.

The team also reflected on the past 12 months, during which eMoney has delivered nearly 30 product updates based largely on client feedback. These updates include a revamped Client Portal, an enhanced Decision Center experience with new reports and solvers, the customizable "My Advisor" page and the "My Plan" tab within the Client Portal.

Summit Experience

In addition to mainstage speakers, attendees will hear inspiring keynotes and insightful panel discussions, including:

"Collaborate Faster and Further, Together," presented by Erica Dhawan , award-winning keynote speaker and author

, award-winning keynote speaker and author "Trends and Transformation: A Look at the Global Economy," delivered by Roben Farzad , journalist, broadcaster and host of public radio's "Full Disclosure"

, journalist, broadcaster and host of public radio's "Full Disclosure" "Is My Advisory Firm Normal? 6 KPIs to Track and Compare," presented by Michael Kitces , industry thought leader

, industry thought leader "Planning B etter Together: Intersection of Trust, Collaboration, and Technology," a panel discussion featuring advisors and industry experts

Summit attendees can also earn up to 15 continuing education credits through sessions that have been accepted by the CFP Board; participate in personalized one-to-one consultations; explore more than 30 breakout sessions; join peer-to-peer roundtables; connect with peers in the networking lounge; and give feedback on the development of the latest eMoney features by visiting the Product Experience.

The 2024 eMoney Summit is sponsored by Fidelity Investments, Fidelity Charitable, Allianz, MaxMyInterest, Nationwide, Finteract, Flourish, and Vanilla.

For real-time updates on the Summit, follow eMoney on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn , or search the hashtag #eMoneySummit24.

To view the Summit agenda, please visit emoneyadvisor.com/summit/schedule/.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 109,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 6 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

1eMoney Planning Better Together: The Value of Collaborative Planning, June 2024

SOURCE eMoney Advisor, LLC