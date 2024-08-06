eMoney Advisor Unveils Agenda for Eleventh Summit

This year's theme of 'Planning Better Together' is focused on the integration of human expertise and digital innovation that powers more collaborative planning experiences

The virtual Summit will feature award-winning keynote speaker and author Erica Dhawan and journalist, broadcaster and host of public radio's "Full Disclosure" Roben Farzad along with lively panel discussions, tactical break-out sessions, and several continuing education opportunities

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, announced the agenda for the 2024 eMoney Summit, the top virtual conference for financial professionals, which will be held Oct. 21- 23, 2024.

In its eleventh year, this year's Summit theme is "Planning Better Together," which examines the intersection of human insight and digital innovation to discover how to deliver recommendations that resonate with clients' unique goals and aspirations, resulting in strong growth and deeper relationships.

"We're taking last year's research on financial psychology a step further by uncovering how advisors can leverage data-driven insights to form deeper, more collaborative client relationships," said Rachel Eccles, head of marketing at eMoney.

"Through interactive technology, financial professionals can implement a dynamic, client-centered approach to meet their clients' unique needs. We're excited to unveil some new features on our product roadmap that will help advisors deliver more personalized and collaborative planning using eMoney," Eccles said.

Insightful Presentations

With an anticipated 1,500 registrants, the three-day event will kick off with insightful research and an in-depth preview of eMoney's product vision and roadmap from eMoney's leaders.

Speakers include:

Susan McKenna, CEO, who will kick off the Summit and share her perspective on how collaboration with eMoney clients, partners and colleagues yields success

Matt Schulte, head of financial planning, and Emily Koochel, PhD, who will present proprietary research on key collaborative planning approaches and their impact on client satisfaction and success – all to highlight how to plan better together.

Tom Sullivan, head of product, who will be joined by his Product leadership team to explore the newest eMoney innovations and upcoming enhancements on the product roadmap.

Backed by research and supported by client feedback, the latest iteration of eMoney's product roadmap is focused on elevating the client and advisor experiences through enhancements to the Client Portal. New updates centered on collaboration will revolutionize how plans are delivered to clients; offer a more streamlined navigation and more seamless user experience across the platform; and provide powerful data aggregation capabilities that will enable firms to leverage eMoney in new ways.

Attendees will also hear from inspirational keynote speakers, including:

Erica Dhawan, award-winning keynote speaker and author, who will teach attendees how to supercharge their communication skills with collectively understood rules that foster connection, build trust, and drive innovation.

Roben Farzad, journalist, broadcaster and host of public radio's "Full Disclosure," who will walk the audience through a high-level overview of the micro and macroeconomic outlook as he helps them make sense of market volatility factors.

Agenda Details

Participants will have the opportunity to earn up to 15 continuing education credits through sessions that have been accepted by the CFP Board, sign up for personalized one-to-one consultations, join more than 30 breakout sessions, participate in peer-to-peer roundtables, and connect with other attendees in the networking lounge. In addition, attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to influence the development of the latest eMoney features by participating in the Product Experience – an interactive session that will enable attendees to review product prototypes and share feedback.

Attendees also have access to the following breakout sessions from industry thought leaders:

Micheal Kitces, "Is My Advisory Firm Normal? 6 KPIs to Track and Compare"

Dr. Brad Klontz and Dr. Charles Chaffin, "Adapting to Change: The Role of AI in Shaping the Future of Financial Planning"

Paul Ma and Kevin Downing, "Fidelity: Advisor as CEO"

"The personalized training and education are unmatched and truly invaluable for our users," said Eccles. "We hope we inspire our community of advisors to apply new ways of planning better together—with their clients and with eMoney."

The 2024 eMoney Summit is proudly sponsored by Fidelity Investments, Fidelity Charitable, Allianz, MaxMyInterest, Nationwide, Finteract, and Flourish.

Summer pricing is available through Sept. 24. To view the agenda, get more information about the Summit or to register, please visit emoneyadvisor.com/summit/.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 109,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 6 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

