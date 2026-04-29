EMOTIONAL BRANDING EXPERTS COHERENCY TO COMBINE WITH TAPESTRY

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Screen Engine/ASI announced today that two of its research agencies – Coherency and Tapestry – will come together under the Tapestry brand, creating a new combined agency of over 50 research professionals across the US and UK.

Ian Wright, Co-Managing Director of Tapestry. Kevin Thompson, Co-Managing Director of Tapestry.

Coherency Co-Founders Steve Markov and Jeff Meleski decided, last year, to retire from the business they founded more than 10 years ago. Lee Lodes, Coherency's third Co-Founder, will continue in a strategic lead role across select accounts at Tapestry. The new, combined agency, will be led by current Tapestry Co-Managing Directors Ian Wright and Kevin Thompson.

The move combines Coherency's pioneering, emotion-based research with Tapestry's award-winning expertise in audience understanding, advanced analytics and AI-powered research solutions.

Clients of Tapestry will now benefit from the deep expertise of both firms, including:

LoveQuotient™ – Coherency's unparalleled approach to measuring brand love, rooted in relationship science.

Daisy – Tapestry's suite of proprietary AI-enabled survey tools, bridging the gap between quantitative scale and qualitative nuance.

"Steve and Jeff built an exceptional agency in Coherency, with the ground-breaking LoveQuotient™ offering a completely new way for brands to measure and deepen their relationship with customers", said Ian Wright, Co-MD at Tapestry. "We're excited to bring together the talent in both agencies to create new market-leading tools that combine deep emotional connection with advanced data science."

About Tapestry

Headquartered in London, Tapestry is a strategic research agency focused on making the complex challenge of brand growth beautifully simple. Founded in 2014 and part of the Screen Engine/ASI group since 2021, Tapestry has built a reputation for combining deep audience understanding with advanced analytics and AI-powered research solutions. The company was named Research Agency of the Year at the Adwanted Media Research Awards (2025) and the Quirk's Excellence Awards (2024).

In 2026, Tapestry expanded its capabilities through the integration of Coherency, bringing together pioneering emotion-based research with cutting-edge data science to create a next-generation insights offering. This unified approach enables clients to better understand not just what audiences think and do, but what drives their decisions.

About Screen Engine/ASI

Screen Engine/ASI, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a global market research and data analytics firm focused on maximising market potential while assessing risk for clients primarily in the media & entertainment and gaming verticals. The firm specialises in all forms of content research including, pre-greenlight and concept testing, movie screenings, creative advertising testing, television programme and gaming assessment, promo testing, exit polling, content lifecycle research, tracking of entertainment IP, and a variety of digital entertainment research products through online, central site, and in-field intercept methods. As a full-service research and information agency, SE/ASI partners with its clients to provide a broad range of insights.

SOURCE Screen Engine/ASI