SCREEN ENGINE/ASI ANNOUNCES BEYOND THE SWIPE: TAPESTRY RESEARCH LAUNCHES THE REVAMPED LOVEQUOTIENT™ TO QUANTIFY BRAND LOVE

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What if you could apply the fundamentals of human relationships to your brand strategy? You would deepen the bond with your consumers, attract many new consumers to your side, and foster long term relationships that drive sustained growth.

Today, leading research agency Tapestry announced the launch of a new and improved suite of LoveQuotient™ products, designed around the well-proven approach to help brands deepen their connection with consumers.

Built by relationship scientists from a global dating app, and drawing on decades of academic research, LoveQuotient™ applies the fundamentals of human attraction to help brands forge more resonant relationships with consumers.

By quantifying the emotional depth of your brand, this unique approach identifies the specific drivers that actually build that long term connection, allowing brands to leverage the power of love.

The Anatomy of an Evolving Relationship

LoveQuotient™ assesses the strength of a brand's relationship with consumers across three distinct phases:

The Spark (Chemistry & Connection): The initial spark that earns the first date – an immediate attraction or an early stage 'click' signalling that you speak the same language

The initial spark that earns the first date – an immediate attraction or an early stage 'click' signalling that you speak the same language The Bond (Togetherness & Security): The transition from a "meet-cute" to a meaningful bond, where shared values and a sense of psychological safety turn an initial interest into a trusted ritual

The transition from a "meet-cute" to a meaningful bond, where shared values and a sense of psychological safety turn an initial interest into a trusted ritual The Commitment (Compatibility & Dependability): The bedrock of a long-term partnership, where reliability and fit ensure the relationship becomes permanent and non-negotiable

LoveQuotient™ was originally designed by sister agency Coherency and is now enhanced through Coherency's integration into the Tapestry organisation. In its revamped form, the increased use of technology and AI makes it faster to deploy, as well as having stronger cross-category comparability, and greater accessibility across a range of client needs and budgets.

"Getting a real, long-lasting connection with your consumers offers you the ultimate competitive advantage," says Jemma Ralton, Commercial Director at Tapestry. "When a brand earns a spot in a customer's life, it stops being a commodity subject to price wars and becomes a permanent fixture. Whether you are a challenger brand looking to move beyond a fleeting fling, or a legacy icon trying to escape the 'friend-zone', LoveQuotient™ provides the clarity and predictive power required to turn a transactional purchase into a lifelong partnership."

About Tapestry

Headquartered in London, Tapestry is a strategic research agency built on making the complex challenge of brand growth beautifully simple. Tapestry, founded in 2014, and part of the Screen Engine/ASI group since 2021, was named Research Agency of the Year at both Adwanted Media Research Awards in 2025 and Quirk's Excellence Awards in 2024.

In April 2026, Tapestry expanded its capabilities through the integration of Coherency, bringing their pioneering emotion-based research to Tapestry's offer.

About Screen Engine/ASI

Screen Engine/ASI, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a global market research and data analytics firm that helps clients maximise market potential and reduce risk through data-driven decision-making. The firm provides research and strategic insight across media, technology, gaming, and broader consumer sectors, spanning concept testing, content and creative evaluation, brand and campaign measurement, and audience and market intelligence.

As a full-service research and information agency, Screen Engine/ASI partners with clients to deliver actionable insights across the full lifecycle of products, brands, and experiences.

SOURCE Screen Engine/ASI